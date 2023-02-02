Berlin Startup UP42 Recognized in Global Top 100 Geospatial Companies List

BERLIN, January 31, 2023 – UP42, the geospatial developer platform and marketplace that is changing the way geospatial data is accessed and analyzed, was featured for the third consecutive year in the Global Top 100 Geospatial Companies of 2023. An annual initiative of the publication Geoawesomeness, currently in its fifth edition, the list includes the best geospatial companies in the world as determined by an expert committee of 16 members.

The nomination comes at a time of rapid expansion for the Berlin-based company, which has been driving 2-3x revenue growth per year and has grown to more than 100 employees across the world.

A Paradigm Shift for Business of Data

Founded by Airbus and officially launched on May 6, 2019, after six months of deep incubation under BCG Digital Ventures, UP42 quickly emerged as a leading geospatial marketplace in the European ELISE study into sustainable data ecosystems and a new paradigm for Business Data within the World Economic Forum.

“Where contractual and technical barriers prevent customers from realizing the potential downstream of Earth observation, UP42 is opening doors to unprecedented opportunities,” said Sean Wiid, CEO of UP42. “Being recognized as one of the world’s leading geospatial companies is a testament to our mission: get data into the right hands, as quickly and easily as possible, to solve real-world problems.”

UP42 has grown rapidly as a company and platform in the last four years, reaching over 70 data and processing partners and more than 185 algorithms and analytics used daily across several industries and geographic areas.

“We started with just a handful of people and 15 data and processing blocks,” said Barry Nagel, CTO of UP42. “Seeing UP42 become the stellar company it is today – made up of people who share the same passion for geospatial technology – and see it recognized by our industry makes us more confident about the impact we’re making.”

Geospatial Data for the Benefit of All

From vegetation management to infrastructure monitoring, UP42 powers commercial applications across a variety of use cases and industries. More importantly, it has also been giving back to the community with developer-driven initiatives for sustainability such as Africa 4 Future, Make-IT in Africa, Copernicus Masters Challenge and the most recent Google Cloud Ready - Sustainability Program.

“For decades, Earth observation has had a transformational impact on human society, and UP42 is playing an important role in accelerating the adoption of EO data in several sectors,” said Muthukumar Kumar, Managing Partner at Geoawesomeness and jury expert for the Global Top Geo 2023 edition. “The company has been a strong supporter of several initiatives in the geospatial community, and we are delighted to be able to celebrate their success with the rest of the EO community.”

This year, Geoawesomeness’ Global Top 100 Geo brought in 800 submissions. UP42 was voted out of 262 shortlisted entries, including previously featured, newly nominated, and other companies selected by the committee.

For more information about the nomination, see the complete 2023 list of Global Top 100 Geo here. For all media enquiries, please contact:

Viviana Laperchia

Senior PR and Communications Manager, UP42

viviana.laperchia@up42.com

About UP42

UP42 is changing the way geospatial data is accessed and analyzed. The platform and marketplace bring together multiple sources of data such as satellite imagery, weather data, and more—together with algorithms to identify objects, detect change, and find patterns. Industry leaders use UP42 to inform business decisions and build scalable customer solutions. Know when and where to fertilize crops. Measure air quality and map emissions. Count cars, trucks, planes, and ships. Developers and data scientists across all industries now have access to a platform to build, run, and scale projects in one place. Visit: www.up42.com.