Three UPG Sustainability Leaders from North America compete for votes to reach Hurricane Island, USA

Three UPG Sustainability Leaders from across North America compete for your vote to win a place on the Journey To Hurricane Island (USA)
UPG Sustainability Leaders from North America region will make your heart melt! They are actively working to #MakeTheWorldBetter and now they need your help. Please learn about them and please vote!”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Three #UPGSustainability leaders from North America have been nominated to compete for the #JourneyToHurricane campaign for a 1- week leadership training in Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership in USA. Members of the public are voting in the thousands to determine which Leaders will win the coveted spots.
— Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People Global
These three Nominees come from various parts of the North America region, are diverse in their backgrounds and their dreams and they are united by the separate actions and projects that they are doing to create a better and more sustainable world. They share their stories via text and videos that can be viewed on the campaign site: https://upglive.org/journeytohurricane. In addition, there are regular Instagram LIVE sessions where voters can interact with each Nominee.
Meet the #UPGSustainability Leaders from North America who are participating in the campaign.
Meet Moreau Kris-Love a #UPGSustainability Leader, CEO and founder of Living Free and Better, a non-profit that helps disadvantaged kids in Haiti. He is interested in Education and peace. He works together with LIFAB to educate every kid and bring peace to Haiti’s neglected areas. He was a nominee for the Young Peacebuilders Program with UNAOC. In 2022, he worked with LIFAB to train over 100 Haitian adolescents in the third district and gave them school supplies. He is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what he has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-moreau
Meet Misha Nicholas, she is a #UPGSustainability Leader. She has experience in agricultural research, international development, global communications (mostly in sustainability and gender equality), and neurodivergent advocacy. In the last four years, she has worked, volunteered, and interned for IGOs, NGOs, the government, and the private sector. In all, she is someone that wants people’s day to feel a bit brighter. she believes that all of us serve a role in #MakingTheWorldABetterPlace. She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what she has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-misha
Meet Rood Myard Medgine CELANGE, originally from Haiti. She holds a degree in Agronomist Engineering specializing in Natural Resources and Environment; she also holds a Master’s degree in Risks and Environment and is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in Risk Management and Disasters at the University of Liège. She is a dynamic young woman committed to youth leadership and biodiversity management. She is actively involved with various associations and youth programs in her country and also internationally. She believes in team spirit and sharing, according to her we can do much more and have more impact by working together. She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, Listen to what she has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-rood
Voters from each region are making their voices heard before the polls close at midnight CET on Sunday, 5 February 2023. Voters are eligible to win 40 prizes (outlined below) and all they have to do it to vote.
The winning Leaders are unveiled at an upcoming #UPGSustainability Journey event taking place on Friday, 10 February 2023. At this event, the winners of the 40 prizes are also announced from the voting register. To attend, participants may RSVP here: https://upglive.org/upgsl-events-RSVP.
Over 7,400 people have applied to be part of the Class of 2023 of UPG Sustainability Leadership. From the Class of 2022, 564 UPG Sustainability Leaders from across 100+ countries were trained and certified as part of UPG Sustainability Leadership. They completed an intensive 9-week training to become ambassadors for positive citizen leadership on sustainability. They are now active and leading local projects in their communities. Since 2019 they have directly trained over 14000+ citizens across all world regions (and counting) on how to make the world better through positive action and the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.
Each year, selected groups are chosen for an additional, in-person training on Hurricane Island in the USA. This training is a fully-funded experience that is designed to strengthen each leader for the work they are doing in their communities. And so this week people from around the world are currently voting to select which of the 40 Nominees will be amongst the chosen ones. Voting is open until Midnight CET on Sunday, 5 February 2023.
Voters for the Journey to Hurricane campaign stand a chance to win amazing prizes: 40 incredible prizes!
7x - ONE voter from each region will receive a Golden Ticket for UPG Sustainability Leadership that they can use or give to someone that they care about
7x - ONE voter from each region will receive a Supporter Raffle ticket (can win $250 and more).
7x - ONE voter from each region will receive UPG Champion status in 2023 (paid for by UPG)
7x - Feature an organisation that you nominate on UPG social media
4x - Spotlight: Feature on UPG social media - a post celebrating YOU!
2x - Voter(s) will receive a CASH jackpot of USD 100
2x - UPG Swag Kit 1: T-Shirt, Bag, A6 Notebook, Pen, Keyholder, Lanyard
2x - UPG pays a donation to a charity that you choose when you Make A Goodwill Vow. Up to USD 50 for each Goodwill Vow
2x - Be featured at an upcoming session of United Voices: What’s Going On?
In addition to these prizes, everyone can win additional prizes by demonstrating their knowledge of the Leaders from each region. These prizes are managed separately and determined through a seven fun games focused on each region. To participate, RSVP here: https://upglive.org/activity-rsvp.
“The Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership is proud to partner with United People Global. We are eager to bring these UPG Sustainability Leaders to Hurricane Island to further their development and to build a rich network of leaders who learn from and depend on each other,” said Bo Hoppin, Executive Director at the Hurricane Island Center for Leadership and Science.
UPG Sustainability Leadership is the world’s largest and most comprehensive sustainability leadership training for young adults. It is a free programme that mobilises people and organisations to support positive citizen leadership on sustainability. This training is possible because of the support of UPG’s partners and collaborators, especially the author and philanthropist, Rosamund Zander. To learn more about UPG Sustainability Leadership visit this link: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability.
Since 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic has been part of the planning process at every step. And very strict measures are in place to ensure the safe travel and stay of the leaders on Hurricane Island as well as the safety of everyone directly or indirectly involved. These measures include vaccination and testing requirements at key moments throughout this period. These safety and hygiene measures are constantly under review as the pandemic continues to evolve - and the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control in the USA, as well as the local requirements in the US State of Maine are constantly monitored and respected.
