Four UPG Sustainability Leaders from Middle East and North Africa compete for votes to reach Hurricane Island, USA

UPG Sustainability Leaders from the MENA region are very active and inspiring! Please learn about their actions and dreams. Then please vote!” — Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People Global

GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 3, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Four #UPGSustainability leaders from Middle East and North Africa (MENA) have been nominated to compete for the #JourneyToHurricane campaign for a 1- week leadership training in Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership in USA. Members of the public are voting in the thousands to determine which Leaders will win the coveted spots.These four Nominees come from various parts of the MENA region, are diverse in their backgrounds and their dreams and they are united by the separate actions and projects that they are doing to create a better and more sustainable world. They share their stories via text and videos that can be viewed on the campaign site: https://upglive.org/journeytohurricane . In addition, there are regular Instagram LIVE sessions where voters can interact with each Nominee.Meet the #UPGSustainability Leaders from MENA region who are participating in the campaign.Meet Mohammed Abdalghafoor from Palestine. He is an intern at the engagement and communication division of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change in the global climate action field. He is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, listen to what he has to say: https://upglive.org/ vote -AbdalghafoorMeet Akram Hussein a #UPGSustainability Leader based in Yemen. He is a dentist. His project is based on health, as health is wealth. He is focused on sustainable development goal 3, good health and well-being. He is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, listen to what he has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-akram Meet Naseem from Erbil, Kurdistan region of Iraq. She is an SDG Advocate. She has worked with international Non Governmental Organizations as HR/Employee advocate. Currently, she is a youth delegate at UNITE2030. She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, listen to what she has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-naseem Meet Selma from Algeria, a social and climate youth activist who has taken part in many programs and organizations seeking change and serving the SDGs by speaking out for youth and justice. She is an SDSN fellow, the contact point of the Human Rights Working Group at YOUNGO, and the GST Communication Officer at SDG7 Youth Consistency. She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, listen to what she has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-selma Voters from each region are making their voices heard before the polls close at midnight CET on Sunday, 5 February 2023. Voters are eligible to win 40 prizes (outlined below) and all they have to do it to vote.The winning Leaders are unveiled at an upcoming #UPGSustainability Journey event taking place on Friday, 10 February 2023. At this event, the winners of the 40 prizes are also announced from the voting register. To attend, participants may RSVP here: https://upglive.org/upgsl-events-RSVP "UPG Sustainability Leaders from the MENA region are very active and inspiring! Please learn about their actions and dreams. Then please vote!” said, Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People GlobalOver 7,400 people have applied to be part of the Class of 2023 of UPG Sustainability Leadership. From the Class of 2022, 564 UPG Sustainability Leaders from across 100+ countries were trained and certified as part of UPG Sustainability Leadership. They completed an intensive 9-week training to become ambassadors for positive citizen leadership on sustainability. They are now active and leading local projects in their communities. Since 2019 they have directly trained over 14000+ citizens across all world regions (and counting) on how to make the world better through positive action and the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.Each year, selected groups are chosen for an additional, in-person training on Hurricane Island in the USA. This training is a fully-funded experience that is designed to strengthen each leader for the work they are doing in their communities. And so this week people from around the world are currently voting to select which of the 40 Nominees will be amongst the chosen ones. Voting is open until Midnight CET on Sunday, 5 February 2023.Voters for the Journey to Hurricane campaign stand a chance to win amazing prizes: 40 incredible prizes!7x - ONE voter from each region will receive a Golden Ticket for UPG Sustainability Leadership that they can use or give to someone that they care about7x - ONE voter from each region will receive a Supporter Raffle ticket (can win $250 and more).7x - ONE voter from each region will receive UPG Champion status in 2023 (paid for by UPG)7x - Feature an organisation that you nominate on UPG social media4x - Spotlight: Feature on UPG social media - a post celebrating YOU!2x - Voter(s) will receive a CASH jackpot of USD 1002x - UPG Swag Kit 1: T-Shirt, Bag, A6 Notebook, Pen, Keyholder, Lanyard2x - UPG pays a donation to a charity that you choose when you Make A Goodwill Vow. Up to USD 50 for each Goodwill Vow2x - Be featured at an upcoming session of United Voices: What’s Going On?In addition to these prizes, everyone can win additional prizes by demonstrating their knowledge of the Leaders from each region. These prizes are managed separately and determined through a seven fun games focused on each region. To participate, RSVP here: https://upglive.org/activity-rsvp “The Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership is proud to partner with United People Global. We are eager to bring these UPG Sustainability Leaders to Hurricane Island to further their development and to build a rich network of leaders who learn from and depend on each other,” said Bo Hoppin, Executive Director at the Hurricane Island Center for Leadership and Science.UPG Sustainability Leadership is the world’s largest and most comprehensive sustainability leadership training for young adults. It is a free programme that mobilises people and organisations to support positive citizen leadership on sustainability. This training is possible because of the support of UPG’s partners and collaborators, especially the author and philanthropist, Rosamund Zander. To learn more about UPG Sustainability Leadership visit this link: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability Since 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic has been part of the planning process at every step. And very strict measures are in place to ensure the safe travel and stay of the leaders on Hurricane Island as well as the safety of everyone directly or indirectly involved. These measures include vaccination and testing requirements at key moments throughout this period. 