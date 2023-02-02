New Premises Acquired as Part of Long Term Growth Commitment

Air Compressor Company

Airia Compressed Air Solutions are delighted to announce the acquisition of additional warehouse and office premises in Romsey, UK

ROMSEY, HAMPSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Following a period of sustained growth for Airia, the new property adds further warehouse and office space and represents a significant investment in Airia. This investment will allow Airia to further expand its stockholding, workshop operations, and develop a dedicated training centre.

Located adjacent to Airia’s existing Romsey HQ, the new premises benefits from excellent access to both the M3 & M27.

Paul Brewer, Director at Airia, said: “The significant investment by Airia in these new facilities is testament to our long-term commitment to growing its Southern UK footprint and supporting our loyal customer base”.

“Being able to acquire such premises in Romsey means our experienced team will continue to deliver industry leading service for our customers every day”.

“We have big plans for the new premises to not only improve the capability of our operations, but as an opportunity to further increase our sustainability. We also look forward to continuing to offer our employees a great environment in which to work. All of which will benefit our customers for years to come”.

“We look forward to welcoming customers and employees to the facility following it’s refit later in 2023

The company provides a wide range of value added services to its customers including Air Compressor preventative maintenance, spare parts, repairs and reconditioning, air audits, air leak detection and air quality testing, and operates a 24/7 emergency callout service.

Formed in 2009 by Paul Brewer and Andy Drummond, Airia Compressed Air Solutions has a workforce comprising 12 employees, including 7 factory trained service engineers and an apprentice, with the dedicated team having in excess of 175 years combined experience in compressed air sales, service & management.