Montpelier Plantation & Beach Announces Collaboration with Club 826
A noteworthy new alliance to help men master the smart-casual dress code in the tropicsNEVIS, WEST INDIES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From February 6, Montpelier Plantation & Beach – a top boutique Caribbean hotel on the leeward island of Nevis – will team up with fashion stylist Club 826, creator of cosmopolitan curated menswear. This collaboration offers Montpelier guests the chance to check out the new, limited-edition Voyage Capsule Collection; and even benefit from a free consultation with a stylist, if desired.
The small but mighty summer capsule includes 14 new Caribbean-inspired pieces, where shapes, colours and fabrics work harmoniously together. Club 826’s compact approach will ensure Montpelier males can look their best when breakfasting on the terrace, relaxing on the hotel’s secluded sandy stretch of beach and sipping a signature rum punch at the bar.
Leigh Millar, Club 826 founder and stylist, says, "Collating my favourite, most versatile pieces, I’ve created a beautifully crafted capsule containing elegant and modern pieces. All of our designs are named after places where we’ve had wonderful adventures. For Montpelier visitors, we’re thinking of a wonderful, knitted linen Mustique t-shirt that’s as light as a summer breeze and exactly what you'd wish to wear on a tropical island. The Mustique t-shirt has a classic cut with laid- back charm —a summer essential combining both casual and sophisticated, that's also lightweight, soft, and flattering. Pair it with Rio Linen shorts for head-to-toe breezy suavity, or layer it under the Havana Blazer to stay cosy under the stars.”
Timothy Hoffman, owner of Montpelier Plantation & Beach, adds: "We’re delighted to collaborate with Club 826, and look forward to Montpelier guests taking pleasure in exclusive experiences and offers from Club 826 while they’re on vacation with us."
Matching Club 826’s small but mighty minimalist approach, the resort has only 18 rooms surrounded by 60 acres of lush vegetation. Here, when the only difficult daytime decisions are whether to stroll along pretty paths shaded by palms, or lounge by the pool or sea, hotel guests can feel relaxed while still displaying stylish refinement.
With three Montpelier restaurants and bars to visit, guests will appreciate Club 826’s casual chic evening apparel, too. It works equally well when dancing at Montpelier's Beach BBQ, or savoring epicurean menus in the Mill Privee – an old sugar mill converted into the only restaurant of its kind in the world.
Whatever time of the day or night, Montpelier Plantation & Beach and Club 826 will help men master their own personal vacation dress code.
For more information about Montpelier Plantation & Beach and to make a reservation, visit www.montpeliernevis.com.
To learn more about Club 826’s Voyage Capsule, visit www.club826.com.
