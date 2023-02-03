Five UPG Sustainability Leaders from Asia Pacific compete for votes to reach Hurricane Island, USA
Five UPG Sustainability Leaders from across Asia Pacific compete for your vote to win a place on the Journey To Hurricane Island (USA)
The Asia Pacific region has exceptional Leaders and the voting will be tough. Please learn about their actions and dreams. Then please vote!”GENEVA, SWITZERLAND, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Five #UPGSustainability leaders from Asia Pacific have been nominated to compete for the #JourneyToHurricane campaign for a 1- week leadership training in Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership in USA. Members of the public are voting in the thousands to determine which Leaders will win the coveted spots.
These five Nominees come from various parts of the Asia Pacific region, are diverse in their backgrounds and their dreams and they are united by the separate actions and projects that they are doing to create a better and more sustainable world. They share their stories via text and videos that can be viewed on the campaign site: https://upglive.org/journeytohurricane. In addition, there are regular Instagram LIVE sessions where voters can interact with each Nominee.
Meet the #UPGSustainability Leaders from Asia Pacific who are participating in the campaign
Meet Aung who currently lives in Yangon, Myanmar. He is deeply passionate about solving the 15th Sustainable Development Goal, ‘Life on Land,’ and is actively working on an initiative called Environscienia, which integrates three pillars such as innovation, mitigation, and public teaching. He also aims to develop an artificial intelligence model that can detect the vulnerability of ecosystems and biodiversity values around the globe by means of data sampling and speedy hypothesis testing by AI. He is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, listen to what he has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-aung
Meet Rhaka, a #UPGSustainability Leader based in Bandung, Indonesia. After successfully airing the first season of Kala Cumarita on Metrum Radio, he and his friends started a movement named Halo BaKaJa. Halo BaKaJa is concerned with SDG numbers 1 1 10, 11, 16, and 17. He is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, listen to what he has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-rhaka
Meet Auw Leily from Manado, Indonesia, a #UPGSustainability Leader. Her experience of 11 years living in 4 different countries and working with various stakeholders from private, public and government sectors in 3 industries: Education, Digital Platform and Consulting has taught her a lot about the importance of “sustainability”. Her personal project explores SDGs 4, 5, 13 and 17 which integrates Youth Participation & Empowerment as she believes that young people are the ultimate key player to put the sustainability agenda forward. She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, listen to what she has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-leily
Meet Jonna from the Philippines. She currently works as the Director of the Office of International Affairs at the Polytechnic University of the Philippines. She is an advocate of SDG 3 (Good Health & Well-Being) – Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages and SDG 4 (Quality Education) – ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning. She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, listen to what she has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-jonna
Meet Kayen a #UPGSustainability Leader who believes “Love is the foundation, Unity is strength”. Her big project in life is “Better together”. She is campaigning to #JourneyToHurricane, listen to what she has to say: https://upglive.org/vote-kayen
Voters from each region are making their voices heard before the polls close at midnight CET on Sunday, 5 February 2023. Voters are eligible to win 40 prizes (outlined below) and all they have to do it to vote.
The winning Leaders are unveiled at an upcoming #UPGSustainability Journey event taking place on Friday, 10 February 2023. At this event, the winners of the 40 prizes are also announced from the voting register. To attend, participants may RSVP here: https://upglive.org/upgsl-events-RSVP.
“The Asia Pacific region has exceptional Leaders and the voting will be tough. Please learn about their actions and dreams. Then please vote!” said, Yemi Babington- Ashaye. President, United People Global
Over 7,400 people have applied to be part of the Class of 2023 of UPG Sustainability Leadership. From the Class of 2022, 564 UPG Sustainability Leaders from across 100+ countries were trained and certified as part of UPG Sustainability Leadership. They completed an intensive 9-week training to become ambassadors for positive citizen leadership on sustainability. They are now active and leading local projects in their communities. Since 2019 they have directly trained over 14000+ citizens across all world regions (and counting) on how to make the world better through positive action and the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations.
Each year, selected groups are chosen for an additional, in-person training on Hurricane Island in the USA. This training is a fully-funded experience that is designed to strengthen each leader for the work they are doing in their communities. And so this week people from around the world are currently voting to select which of the 40 Nominees will be amongst the chosen ones. Voting is open until Midnight CET on Sunday, 5 February 2023.
Voters for the Journey to Hurricane campaign stand a chance to win amazing prizes: 40 incredible prizes!
7x - ONE voter from each region will receive a Golden Ticket for UPG Sustainability Leadership that they can use or give to someone that they care about
7x - ONE voter from each region will receive a Supporter Raffle ticket (can win $250 and more).
7x - ONE voter from each region will receive UPG Champion status in 2023 (paid for by UPG)
7x - Feature an organisation that you nominate on UPG social media
4x - Spotlight: Feature on UPG social media - a post celebrating YOU!
2x - Voter(s) will receive a CASH jackpot of USD 100
2x - UPG Swag Kit 1: T-Shirt, Bag, A6 Notebook, Pen, Keyholder, Lanyard
2x - UPG pays a donation to a charity that you choose when you Make A Goodwill Vow. Up to USD 50 for each Goodwill Vow
2x - Be featured at an upcoming session of United Voices: What’s Going On?
In addition to these prizes, everyone can win additional prizes by demonstrating their knowledge of the Leaders from each region. These prizes are managed separately and determined through a seven fun games focused on each region. To participate, RSVP here: https://upglive.org/activity-rsvp.
“The Hurricane Island Center for Science and Leadership is proud to partner with United People Global. We are eager to bring these UPG Sustainability Leaders to Hurricane Island to further their development and to build a rich network of leaders who learn from and depend on each other,” said Bo Hoppin, Executive Director at the Hurricane Island Center for Leadership and Science.
UPG Sustainability Leadership is the world’s largest and most comprehensive sustainability leadership training for young adults. It is a free programme that mobilises people and organisations to support positive citizen leadership on sustainability. This training is possible because of the support of UPG’s partners and collaborators, especially the author and philanthropist, Rosamund Zander. To learn more about UPG Sustainability Leadership visit this link: https://upglive.org/UPGSustainability.
Since 2020 the COVID-19 pandemic has been part of the planning process at every step. And very strict measures are in place to ensure the safe travel and stay of the leaders on Hurricane Island as well as the safety of everyone directly or indirectly involved. These measures include vaccination and testing requirements at key moments throughout this period. These safety and hygiene measures are constantly under review as the pandemic continues to evolve - and the guidelines issued by the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control in the USA, as well as the local requirements in the US State of Maine are constantly monitored and respected.
Meet the Nominees of #JourneyToHurricane