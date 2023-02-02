CheckinAsyst® Named in the Capterra Shortlist Report for Patient Engagement Software

CheckinAsyst® named in Capterra's Shortlist Report for Patient Engagement Software. Enhancing patient experience and practice efficiency using technology!

NORCROSS, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CheckinAsyst has been named a top Patient Engagement software product by Capterra, a free online service that helps organizations find the right software.

CheckinAsyst offers automated patient intake software and patient communication solutions to enhance patient engagement, improve practice efficiency, and accelerate revenue collection. CheckinAsyst has been recognized as a top-rated product for 2022 in the patient engagement category for its value for money, ease of use, functionality, customer support, and likelihood to recommend.

“The appreciation we received from our customers has only motivated us to push the boundaries further. Our focus will continue to be on delivering better solutions that help healthcare practices provide better care,” says Bijoy Singha, the Chief Technology Officer of CheckinAsyst.

Capterra Shortlist is an independent assessment that evaluates user reviews and online search activity to generate a list of market leaders in the Patient Engagement space that offer the most popular solutions. The Patient Engagement Shortlist report is available at https://www.capterra.com/patient-engagement-software/#shortlist-chart.

About CheckinAsyst

CheckinAsyst® is a digital patient intake and communication platform by HealthAsyst®, a leading provider of software solutions in the US healthcare industry since 1999. The digital platform leverages automated intake workflows and robust clinical data integration with top EHRs to improve patient experience, the efficiency of clinical and front office teams, and increase patient collections.

To learn more, visit our website at www.healthasyst.com/checkinasyst/