Mannose (D-Mannose) Market size is forecast to reach $1.3 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing consumer preference towards capsule-based formulations in developed nations is driving the growth of the capsule segment.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Mannose (D-Mannose) Market size is estimated to reach $1.3 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2021-2026. D-Mannose monosaccharide is a sugar monomer of the aldohexose series of carbohydrates that is important in human metabolism for glycosylation of certain proteins. D-Mannose is easily soluble in water and slightly soluble in ethanol. It exists mainly in its ring form which can be a pyranose or a furanose. Pyranose–furanose mutase enzymes are flavoproteins that catalyzes the ring contraction in the biosynthesis of furanose sugar nucleotides from pyranose sugar nucleotides. The increase in the demand for D-Mannose as a natural alternative for antibiotics in the treatment of urinary tract infections, growing demand for D-Mannose in the animal feed industry, and increase in the demand for low-calorie products are the factors that are set to drive the growth of the Mannose (D-Mannose) Market for the period 2021-2026.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16604/mannose-d-mannose-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Mannose (D-Mannose) Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North American Mannose (D-Mannose) Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and is poised to dominate over the period 2021-2026 owing to the growing demand for D-mannose monosaccharide in various applications to treat prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs).

2. The growing consumer preference towards capsule-based formulations in developed nations is driving the growth of the capsule segment.

Side effects from prolonged use of D-Mannose preparations is one of the major factors that is said to reduce the growth of the Mannose (D-Mannose) Market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Mannose (D-Mannose) Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16604

Segmental Analysis:

Mannose (D-Mannose) Market Segment Analysis - By Form The Mannose (D-Mannose) Market based on the Form can be further segmented into Capsule, Powder, and Tablet. The Capsule segment held the largest share in 2020 and is also estimated to be the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of % over the period 2021-2026.

2. Mannose (D-Mannose) Market Segment Analysis - By Application The Mannose (D-Mannose) Market based on the Application can be further segmented into Food Additives, Anti-Inflammatory, Animal Feed, Dietary Supplement, and Others.

3. Mannose (D-Mannose) Market Segment Analysis - By Geography North America held the largest market share of 37.8% of the overall market in 2020. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as increase in the demand for low-calorie products, rise in the product launches by the key players and rising demand for D-mannose monosaccharide in food additives.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Mannose (D-Mannose) Industry are -

1. Nestle Health Science

2. DuPont de Nemours Inc

3. NutriScience Innovations LLC

4. Jarrow Formulas Inc,

5. GNC Holdings

Click on the following link to buy theMannose (D-Mannose) Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16604

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Xanthan Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17685/xanthan-market.html

B. Diacetone Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18383/diacetone-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062