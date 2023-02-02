SRLV seals deal to grow music business

London accountants expand music division after completing exclusive deal

LONDON, UK, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WEST END accountancy firm SRLV has announced a major expansion of its music division after completing a deal with boutique entertainment accounting specialists, Joan Hudson & Co Ltd (Joan Hudson & Co).

As part of the move, Joan Hudson & Co’s ten-strong staff, along with its high profile client portfolio, have joined SRLV’s music division.

Set up by music industry stalwart, Joan Hudson, more than 40 years ago, the London firm specialises in business management services for well-known music artists, many of whom are long-standing clients.

Stephen Marks, a senior partner in SRLV’s music division, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Joan, her staff and clients to SRLV.

“We’ve known Joan through her reputation as one of the industry’s leading business management accountants for many years. Her clients and staff have been with her a long time, much like many of the team here at SRLV.

“There are many similarities between our teams, their approach and the high profile musicians we all work with so we complement each other incredibly well,” he said.

“Joan and her team will continue to work closely with their existing clients as part of SRLV. It’s positive news for all of our staff and clients, and there will be many opportunities for the teams to work together collaboratively.”

Commenting on the deal, Joan Hudson, said: “I have spent the last year looking for a firm that will offer my devoted staff and long-term clients the same sense of loyalty, honesty and professionalism we have provided. SRLV is just such a firm and I wish them all the success I have enjoyed!”

According to Stephen, 2023 is set to be a strong year of growth for SRLV, which will also celebrate its 35th anniversary in June.

“As well as expanding our team, we are due to make several senior appointments this year, and are moving forward with some significant strategic opportunities,” he said.

“For us and for all of our clients, it feels as though COVID has moved into the background now. After two years, it’s great that it’s business as usual again.

“Live touring is back and all of the artists we’re working with are busy exploring new and exciting avenues.

“This is despite the economic downturn,” Stephen added. “The music and entertainment industry is especially important during these tough times. It is the release mechanism that people need.”

SRLV is a medium-sized firm of chartered accountants, business management specialists and corporate and private client advisors, based in the heart of London’s West End.

The firm employs more than 150 partners and staff, with specialist teams for music and the creative industries, digital, premium hospitality, luxury retail and real estate.