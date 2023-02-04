Lycopene Market size is forecast to $150.2 million by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing awareness about benefits of lycopene in food are likely to aid the market growth of the Lycopene Market report.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Lycopene market size is forecast to reach $150.2 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Lycopene is a dark red carotenoid hydrocarbon present in tomatoes and in a variety of other red fruits and vegetables such as red carrots, grapefruits, watermelons, and papayas. Lycopene, on the other hand, Lycopene is a carotene which does not have vitamin A activity. Asparagus, parsley, and guava are examples of non-red foods that can contain lycopene. Lycopene acts as an intermediate in the biosynthesis mechanism of certain carotenoids, such as beta-carotene, and is responsible for yellow, red, and orange pigmentation, photoprotection, and photosynthesis in plants, algae, and other photosynthetic species. Lycopene is used in dietary supplements because it is easily absorbed by the body. It is used to treat elevated cholesterol, high blood pressure, and certain cancers since it acts like an antioxidant, protecting cells from more harm. Increasing application of lycopene in various industries such as food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, dietary supplements, cosmetics and others are the major factors driving the growth of the market. Increasing disposable income coupled with changing lifestyle of the people is set to further enhance the overall market development of the Lycopene Market for the period 2021-2026.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Lycopene--Global-Market-Research-510660

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global UHT Milk Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Lycopene Market in 2020 owing to the presence of large number of manufacturer. The Lycopene Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing awareness about benefits of lycopene in food are likely to aid the market growth of the Lycopene Market report.

Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Lycopene Market report.

3. The factor that hamper the Lycopene Market are high cost of lycopene due to processing & extraction process in lycopene and availability of substitute products in the market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=510660

Segmental Analysis:

Lycopene Market Segment Analysis – By Source : Synthetic held the largest share in the Lycopene Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Lycopene Market Segment Analysis – By Application : Dietary Supplements held the largest share in the Lycopene Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Lycopene Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia-Pacific dominated the Lycopene Market with a major share of 38.2% in 2020. This is attributed to the presence of key manufacturers in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Lycopene Industry are -

1. Royal DSM,

2. Dohler, Plantnat

3. SV AgroFoods

4. Plamed Green Science Group

5. Wellgreen Technology Co Ltd

Click on the following link to buy the Lycopene Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=510660

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Purple Foods Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17958/purple-food-based-products-market.html

B. Mixed Tocopherol Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16577/mixed-tocopherol-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062