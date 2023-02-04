Modified Soya Flour Market size is forecast to reach $146.64 million by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Modified Soya Flour Market size is projected to reach $146.64 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over 2021-2026. Soy Flour is used in variety of food items and are used in various industrial products that contains more than 50% of protein. Soy Flour is rich in vitamins, minerals and other nutrients that helps in reducing high blood pressure, diabetes and many others. Soy proteins is extracted from soy beans and are considered as very essential source of protein. Soy Flour is considered as an ideal contributor of proteins that are used in the production of various gluten-free products which are beneficial for health. Methylcellulose is a kind of non-digestible fiber and non-allergenic that are used in wide range of baked goods such as cakes, donuts, breads etc. Modified soy flour are using chemical, physical or enzymatic treatment for the production of finished goods which is considered as safe. Rising preference of gluten-free products owing to awareness regarding the health among consumers and growing number of ready to eat products is the major factor driving the growth of Modified Soya Flour Market. Furthermore, rising number of veganism among population and growing advancement in food and beverage industry is set to further enhance the overall market demand for Modified Soya Flour Market for the period 2021-2026.

1. In 2020, North America dominated the Modified Soya Flour Market owing to rising consumption of healthy food products that increases the preference of modified soya flour. Moreover, rising advancement in food and beverage sector and growing adoption of veganism among population further driving the growth of Modified Soya Flour Market.

2. Rising preference of gluten-free products owing to awareness regarding the health among consumers and growing number of ready to eat products are enhancing the growth of the Modified Soya Flour Market.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided in the Modified Soya Flour Market report.

Availability of various alternatives is set to create hurdles for the Modified Soya Flour Market

Segmental Analysis:

Modified Soya Flour Segment Analysis – By Ingredient : The Modified Soya Flour Market based on Ingredient can be further segmented into Succinic Acid, Phosphorous Chemicals, Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC), Methylcellulose, Microcrystalline Cellulose (MCC), and Activated Carbon.

Modified Soya Flour Segment Analysis – By Application : The Modified Soya Flour Market based on Application can be further segmented into Packaged Food, Soups, Bakery and Confectionery, and Others.

Modified Soya Flour Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Modified Soya Flour Market with major share of 45% in 2020. This is owing to rising consumption of healthy food products that increases the preference of modified soya flour. Moreover,

