Meat Cultures Marke size is forecast to reach $350.2 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Each strain in these products performs a particular role and inhibits the growth of other harmful microbes.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Global Meat Cultures Market size is estimated to reach $350.2 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Meat Cultures are starting cultures used in the production of fermented meat products like fermented sausage. Meat starter cultures are microorganisms with a lower pH, which convert raw meats to fermented meats in the presence of specific temperature requirements. A few animal cells are used to develop meat culture in the lab. It's real meat, but unlike traditional meat, it doesn't require the death of animals. The goal is to make the meat industry more environmentally friendly and humane. Meat cultures give fermented meat products unique and distinguishing characteristics such as increased preservation, hygiene control, flavor and digestibility management, nutritional quality maintenance and improvement, and other desired characteristics. Fermented meat products are the backbone of the global meat cultures business. According to researchers, high consumption of red meat can raise the risk of type 2 diabetes, coronary heart disease, stroke, and certain cancers so, the demand for cultured meat increases as it is less expensive than traditional meat. In contrast to animal-based seafood, cell-based seafood can integrate biomedical engineering advances with modern aquaculture practices. Using tissue engineering techniques, cultured meat production is a new and emerging method of producing animal meat in laboratories. This technique is mostly focused on medical applications such as regenerative medicine and non-animal technologies. Rising trends of adopting packaged foods and increasing inclination towards environmental sustainability and animal welfare are some of the factors driving the Global Meat Cultures Industry forward in the projected period of 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Meat Cultures Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021. It is owing to the rising number of companies investing in the meat culture business and the growing number of startups focusing on developing cultured meat. Moreover, the growing hectic lifestyle among consumers raises the demand for meat products that provide longer shelf life and thus accelerates the demand of the meat cultures market. In the U.S., about 40% of people consume cultured meat as they prefer nutritionally superior meat over nutritionally equivalent meat.

2. The consumption of processed food is growing which gives rise to the demand for meat cultures and also growing innovation in technology are some of the factors driving the Global Meat Cultures Market. However, stringent government regulations on meat cultures are some of the factors impeding the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Global Meat Cultures Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Global Meat Cultures Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application : The global meat cultures market based on the application can be further segmented into Sausages, Salami, Dry-Cured Meat, and Others.

Global Meat Cultures Market Segmentation Analysis- By Composition : The global meat cultures market based on composition can be further segmented into Multi-Strain Mix, Single Strain, and Multi-Strain. Multi-Strain Mix held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

Global Meat Cultures Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The global meat cultures market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 50% in the year 2021 as compared to its other counterparts.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Meat Cultures Market Industry are -

1. Chr. Hansen,

2. DSM,

3. Kerry,

4. DuPont,

5. Frutarom,

