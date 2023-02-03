Milk Protein Concentrate Market to Reach US$1.2 billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing awareness about protein rich food products are likely to driving the market growth of the Milk Protein Concentrate Market report.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Probiotics Dietary Supplements Market size is estimated to reach $683.5 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Functional food for heart health is a form of dietary supplement that includes the elements needed to enhance metabolic syndromes of heart health. They normally include important nutritive constituents like vitamins and minerals, as well as polyunsaturated fatty acids, antioxidants, fiber, and plant sterols, all of which are necessary for a healthy cardiovascular system. Nutritional value or nutritive value as a portion of food quality is the measure of a well-balanced ratio of the vital nutrients carbohydrates, fat, protein, minerals, and vitamins in items of food or diet regarding the nutrient needs of their consumer. Breakfast cereals, dairy products, edible oils, nutritious bars, and other foods that supply a variety of vital nutrients to the body for circulatory system support are included in this category. Bioactive peptides are recognized for their soaring tissue affinity, specificity, and effectiveness in enriching health. For this reason, the exploration for food-derived bioactive peptides has heightened exponentially.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7477/milk-protein-concentrate-market.html

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Milk Protein Concentrate Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominated the Milk Protein Concentrate Market in 2020 owing to rising disposable income of the people coupled with growing consumption of milk protein concentrate products. The Milk Protein Concentrate Market scope for different regions will be provided in the final report.

2. Increasing awareness about protein rich food products are likely to driving the market growth of the Milk Protein Concentrate Market report.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Milk Protein Concentrate Market report.

4. Increasing trend of veganism is poised to create the hurdles for the Milk Protein Concentrate Market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513439

Segmental Analysis:

Milk Protein Concentrate Market Segment Analysis – By Ingredient Type : Milk Protein Isolates the largest share in the Milk Protein Concentrate Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 5.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Milk Protein Concentrate Market Segment Analysis – By Application : Infant Formula Products held the largest share in the Milk Protein Concentrate Market in 2020 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR 6.1% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

Milk Protein Concentrate Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Asia-Pacific dominated the Milk Protein Concentrate Market with a major share of 38.3% in 2020. This is attributed to growing demand for high protein content products owing to health benefits in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Milk Protein Concentrate Industry are -

1. Glanbia plc.

2. Idaho Milk Products

3. Arla Foods Ingredients Group

4. Darigold

5. Kerry Group

Click on the following link to buy the Milk Protein Concentrate Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=7477

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Whey Protein Ingredients Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7440/whey-protein-ingredients-market-analysis.html

B. Animal Protein Ingredient Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7442/animal-protein-ingredient-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062