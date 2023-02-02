A2 Milk Market size is forecast to reach $17.5 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

However, the chances of contamination in A2 milk products may limit A2 Milk Industry growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that A2 Milk Market Size is estimated to reach $17.5 billion by 2027 and is poised to grow at a CAGR of 16.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Beta-casein protein in cow milk comes in two varieties: a1 and a2. A2 milk is defined as milk that only includes the a2 beta-casein protein. A2 milk is produced by particular breeds of cows whose milk contains beta-casein, amino acid, opioid peptides, beta casomorphin and proline. It is mostly found in breeds like Guernsey, Sahiwal, Gir and Red Sindhi. A2 milk is rich in nutritional value such as calcium, potassium, vitamin D, & protein and is easy to digest. It is believed that it reduces heart disease risk and dairy-related inflammation, owing to the high nutritional quality of A2 milk and its growing demand in the market. For instance, in August 2020, Enfamil launched an infant formula containing A2 milk. Such increasing demand drive the growth of the A2 milk industry over the forecast period 2022-2027.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/A2-Milk-Market-Research-511073

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global A2 Milk Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021, owing to the rising demand for A2 milk and related products propelling the growth of the A2 Milk Market Size.

2. The A2 Milk Market is predicted to increase owing to its attributes like ease of digestion.

3. However, the chances of contamination in A2 milk products may limit A2 Milk Industry growth over the forecast period 2022-2027.

A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the A2 Milk Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511073

Segmental Analysis:

A2 Milk Market Segment Analysis - by Form : A2 Milk Market based on the form can be further segmented into Powder and Liquid. The Liquid segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021.

A2 Milk Market Segment Analysis - by Application : A2 Milk Market based on the application can be further segmented into Infant Formula, Milk-based Beverages, Bakery & Confectionery and Dairy Products.

A2 Milk Market Segment Analysis - by Geography : Asia-Pacific held a dominant market share of 39% in the year 2021. Owing to the availability of A2 breed cows and the rising demand for dairy products in this region and A2 milk is mostly produced in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the A2 Milk Industry are -

1. Gujrat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation

2. The A2 Milk Company

3. Vinamilk

4. Freedom Foods Group

5. Vedaaz Organics

Click on the following link to buy the A2 Milk Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513410https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511073

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Milk Protein Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19158/milk-protein-market

B. Infant & Mother Nutrition Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15007/infant-mother-nutrition-market.html

C. Milk Packaging Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Milk-Packaging-Market-Research-504568

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062