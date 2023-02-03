Pesticide Intermediate Market to Garner $157.4 Billion by 2027 : IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Pesticide Intermediate Market size is estimated to reach $157.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Pesticide intermediates can be demarcated as chemicals taken into account for the production of various categories of pesticides such as insecticide, bactericides, and herbicides/weeding. Chloroacetylchlorid, Chloroacetic acid, Thiosemicarbazide, Dimethyl chlorothiophosphate, and others are a few examples of intermediates used for the production of several chemical pesticides. These intermediates alone are well suitable for use as pesticides also as they hold many properties similar to pesticides. Pesticides have become an indispensable part of the modern-day agriculture industry as they are of great help in controlling several crop diseases instigated by microorganisms. Moreover, pesticides such as algicides and disinfectants have many household functions ranging from killing bacteria to impeding the growth of algae in swimming pools. The pesticide intermediates market outlook is very appealing due to elevating awareness among small farmers about the availability and effectiveness of such options. Decreasing farming land due to rapid industrialization around the globe is accruing the demand for crop productivity and greater yield by using bio-pesticides is a major factor set to drive the growth of the Pesticide Intermediate Industry for the period 2022-2027.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Pesticide Intermediate Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Pesticide Intermediate Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Natural pesticides presence is said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of the Pesticide Intermediate Market. Considering escalating health cognizance among people regarding the existence of biopesticides which are prepared from natural materials is said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Pesticide Intermediate Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Pesticide Intermediate Market Segment Analysis-By Type : The Pesticide Preparations Market based on the type can be further segmented into chemical Pesticides, biological pesticides. The pesticide intermediates are used in the synthesis of chemical pesticides because the latter one is prepared from natural materials. Even though they accompany many health threats, still their market is estimated to grow because of lower cost.

Pesticide Intermediate Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : The Pesticide Preparations Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Pesticide Intermediate Industry are -

1. LANXESS

2. BASF SE

3. DowDuPont

4. Nufarm

5. Syngenta AG

