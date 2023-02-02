Sparkling Bottled Water Market size is forecast to reach $52.96 billion by 2026 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Sparkling Bottled Water Market size is estimated to reach $52.96 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% during the forecast period 2021-2026. Sparkling bottled water which is also termed as carbonated bottled water is motionless water in which carbon dioxide gas has been dissolved under pressure, packaged in bottles. The increasing apprehension of ailments resulting from consuming polluted tap water and the effortless mobility and convenience offered by sparkling bottled water is driving the growth of the Sparkling Bottled Water Market. Carbonation in sparkling water produces carbonic acid, turning it a little more acidic than regular tap water. Carbonic acid is weak and not very corroding. The issue appears when manufacturers opt for including citric acid or phosphoric acid in their carbonated water for flavoring. The principal dissimilarity between seltzer water and sparkling water lies in where the carbonation comes from. If the carbonation is artificial, it is possibly seltzer water (soda water) or club soda (soda) and managed like a soda. If the bubbles are happening organically, direct from the source, it is sparkling water. The trend for resealable and recyclable packaging material, highly developed transparent bottles or inks, and coatings smeared on the bottles for improved customer experience by way of rare visual effects coupled with expanded shelf appeal is set to propel the growth of the Sparkling Bottled Water Market during the forecast period 2021-2026. This represents the Sparkling Bottled Water Industry Outlook.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on theSparkling Bottled Water Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Sparkling Bottled Water Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2020 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2021-2026 owing to the boost in awareness amidst the customers regarding the health advantages of intake of sparkling bottled water or carbonated water and the heightening inclination towards a lifestyle catering to good health and well-being in the North American region.

2. Sparkling Bottled Water Market growth is being driven by the burgeoning perception and customer's preference towards sparkling bottled water or carbonated water as a healthy option in comparison to carbonated drinks and the proliferating trend for premium and functional water. However, the soaring high cost of sparkling bottled water when compared with additional carbonated beverages is one of the principal factors hampering the growth of the Sparkling Bottled Water Market. Nonetheless, endeavors are being made by key players to make sparkling bottled water more accessible.

3. Sparkling Bottled Water Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Sparkling Bottled Water Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Sparkling Bottled Water Market Segment Analysis – By Product Type : The Sparkling Bottled Water Market based on product type can be further segmented into Unflavored and Flavored. The Unflavored Segment held the largest market share in 2020.

Sparkling Bottled Water Market Segment Analysis – By Distribution Channel : The Sparkling Bottled Water Market based on distribution channel can be further segmented into Hypermarkets and Supermarkets, Convenience Stores, Retail Outlets, Online Stores and Others.

Sparkling Bottled Water Market Segment Analysis – By Geography : Based on geography the Sparkling Bottled Water Market can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Sparkling Bottled Water Market Industry are -

1. Danone

2. Cott

3. PepsiCo

4. Nestle

5. A.G. Barr.

