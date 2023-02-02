Caramel Market to Reach $3,650 million in 2020 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The demand for confectionery products increases among the population which escalates the growth of the Caramel Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Caramel Market is set to register a CAGR of 5.3% and a market value of $3,650 million in 2020 over the forecast period of 2021-2026. Caramel is a type of candy that can be mixed with cream and other ingredients to make caramel sauce or soft caramel candy. It is obtained by heating sugar at 340 degrees Fahrenheit which is also called caramelization. Caramel puddings and caramel toppings are mostly consumed by the population owing to their delicious taste. Caramel contains a glazing agent that helps to prevent water loss from a surface. Caramel is a kind of confectionery product that is used as flavorings in desserts and fillings in various types of confectionery products. Caramel is also known as a binding agent for several types of candies such as caramel corn, etc. Caramel is a rich and very sweet taste that is easily found at most major grocery stores. The demand for confectionery products increases among the population which escalates the growth of the Caramel Market. Moreover, the rising development in the food and beverage sector is driving the growth of the Caramel Market. Furthermore, research and development activities related to product development increase and growing investment among manufacturers for developing various confectionery sectors also enhance the overall market demand for Caramel Market for the period 2021-2026.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global UHT Caramel Market highlights the following areas -

1. In 2020, North America dominated the Carmel Market. This is owing to soaring advancements in technology that improve the development of the food and beverage sector. Moreover, the rising consumption of confectionery products, convenience foods increases the demand for caramel. This factor is enlarging the growth in Caramel Market.

3. The prominent manufacturers operating in the market will be provided with a detailed analysis of Strengths, Weaknesses, and Opportunities in the Caramel Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Caramel Segment Analysis – By Application : The Caramel Market based on Application can be further segmented into Bakery and Confectionery, Dairy and Frozen Desserts, Beverages, Snacks, and Others.

Caramel Segment Analysis – By Geography : North America dominated the Caramel Market with a major share of 40% in 2020. This is owing to soaring advancements in technology that improve the development of the food and beverage sector.

Caramel Market Drivers: The demand for confectionery products increases among the population is likely to escalate the growth of the Caramel Market

The demand for confectionery products increases owing to their wide availability in a variety of flavors which enhance the demand of the caramel market

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Caramel Industry are -

1. Kerry Group

2. Cargill

3. Ghirardelli

4. Bakels Worldwide

5. Nigay SAS

