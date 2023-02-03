Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market to Reach US$168.1 million by 2027 - IndustryARC
Aversion among a major chunk of the population regarding feeding babies with formulas is said to reduce the market growth.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 2, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market size is estimated to reach $31.2 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Infant nutrition ingredients are demarcated as a description of nutritious food designed for infants (<12 months). A nutritious diet plays a significant role in the growth and development of infants. Even though breast milk is the best source of nutrients and it has been recommended by premier organizations like WHO and PAHO to breastfeed babies; however, owing to changing lifestyles iron-enriched infant formula has emerged as a prominent infant nutrition source. Many babies are fed with standard formulas derived from soy milk to overcome the complications of lactose intolerance in babies. Vitamin, Proteins, carbohydrates, fatty acids, and antioxidants like beta carotene are the major ingredients of infant nutrition. Furthermore, rising incidences of breast cancer in women have made breastfeeding inadequate for babies; as a result, demand for the aforementioned market is augmenting day after day. Also, changing lifestyles, rising disposable incomes, and flavor innovations are factors set to drive the growth of the Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market for the period 2022-2027.
Key takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. The growth is owing to high living standards and better disposable incomes compared to the rest of the world. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.
2. Rising consciousness among parents regarding babies’ health, ascending demand for plant-based milk, growing incidences of early age infections, and malnutrition are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market. Aversion among a major chunk of the population regarding feeding babies with formulas is said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market report.
Segmental Analysis:
Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market Segment Analysis-By Ingredient Type : The Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market based on the ingredient type can be further segmented into proteins, minerals, carbohydrates, vitamins, and others.
Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market Segment Analysis-By Source : The Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market based on the source can be further segmented into plants (soy and others), protein hydrolysates, milk (cow, camel, goat, and others).
Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Global Infant Nutrition Ingredients Industry are -
1. Danone S.A
2. Cargill Inc.
3. Arla Foods
4. Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited
5. Proliant Inc
