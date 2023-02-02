The All-Pyrenees media platform offers a new travel guide through Spain with more than 750 tourist objects
EINPresswire.com/ -- All Pyrenees is an international platform registered in Andorra and dedicated to Spain, France, and Andorra. It provides readers with regularly updated news in English, French, Catalan and Russian.
This year ALL PYRENEES is pleased to announce its new digital product – Spanish Travel Guide. The project includes information about all 17 autonomous regions and two autonomous cities of Spain, which are home to more than 400 cities, towns and villages, as well as 500 castles, monasteries, historic and architectural objects, natural heritage sites and museums. Spanish Travel Guide provides you with information about traditional cultural and sporting events, hiking and cycling routes, seaside resorts along the 8000 km of Spanish coastline, all ski resorts of the country, shopping places including artesian boutiques, as well as restaurants and gastronomic traditions of each region of Spain.
The guide is illustrated with about 6000 HD exclusive photos and drawings that a Spanish artist, Joan Mañé Fort, created specifically for this project.
The travel guide also includes interviews with mayors of Spanish cities (this section has been constantly updated) and tourism news from official Spanish authorities.
In 2019, Spain was the second most visited country in the world, recording 83.7 million tourists which marked the seventh consecutive year of record-beating numbers.
Spain ranks first among 140 countries in the biannual Travel and Tourism Competitiveness Index published by the World Economic Forum in 2019, matching the top position already achieved in 2017 and 2015.
The World Tourism Organization has its headquarters in Madrid.
“A digital travel guide is one of the best solutions when planning your trip. It fits in your portable device, is always available, easy to use, and completely free of charge. We have spent two years collecting all the most interesting and useful information. With us, it's easier and faster to plan your trip, explore the region and learn the history of your travel destination,” said Irina Ribaltchenko, director of ALL PYRENEES.
If you have any questions related to a tourist trip to Spain, as well as France, or Andorra, or need information related to business, real estate, legal support, obtaining a residence permit or setting up a company, and also if you have an interest in event-management, including business tourism and private events in Pyrenees region, All Pyrenees will be pleased to offer you the best.
For more information, please visit: https://all-andorra.com/
Irina Ribaltchenko
If you have any questions related to a tourist trip to Spain, as well as France, or Andorra, or need information related to business, real estate, legal support, obtaining a residence permit or setting up a company, and also if you have an interest in event-management, including business tourism and private events in Pyrenees region, All Pyrenees will be pleased to offer you the best.
