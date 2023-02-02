Global Ready To Drink Tea Market to Hit $38.9 billion by 2027

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The growing popularity of RTD tea among health-conscious consumers is expected to drive market growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Global Ready to Drink Tea Market size is estimated to reach $38.9 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Ready-to-drink tea falls under the category of already prepared beverages generally served in cold and hot form. Black tea and green tea are the two most frequently consumed types of RTD tea. Moreover, there is a variety of flavor options available in RTD tea such as fruit, lemon, herbal, spices, and others. During the industrialization preparation of ready-to-drink tea, chemical compounds like acidulants are added with the aim to reduce the overall pH level. Also, various herbs added to it to extend the properties of nutraceuticals. Besides extending appealing aroma and taste, this pre-made drink extends several health benefits as it is prepared according to the criteria of clean label standards. RTD tea has naturally occurring polyphenolic antioxidants that curb the risk of developing cancer. Moreover, green tea is scientifically proven to have anti-obesity and anti-diabetic properties. The global ready-to-drink tea market outlook is fairly enchanting as the popularity of pre-made tea is enlarging worldwide. Furthermore, appealing packaging, availability of a variety of flavors, rising health consciousness among people and ascending disposable income benefits which protect consumers from are factors set to drive the growth of the Global Ready to Drink Tea Market for the period 2022-2027.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Ready-To-Drink-Tea-Market-Research-513469

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Global Ready to Drink Tea Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Ready to Drink Tea Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027. The growth is owing to spiraling GDP per capita income, humungous population, and rising health cognizance among people.

2. Health-hitches linked with carbonated drinks, appealing packaging, strengthening retail channel networks, and health benefits accompanied by ready-to-drink tea are said to be preeminent drivers driving the growth of the Global Ready to Drink Tea Market. Harsh environmental conditions, strangled production attributed to the COVID-19, and high price compared to ordinary tea are said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Global Ready to Drink Tea Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=513469

Segmental Analysis:

Global Ready to Drink Tea Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel : The Global Ready to Drink Tea Market based on the distribution channel can be further segmented into offline (supermarkets/hypermarkets, convenience stores, and others), and online.

Global Ready to Drink Tea Market Segment Analysis-By End-User : The Global Ready to Drink Tea Market based on end-user can be further segmented into Households and Foodservice providers (cafes, restaurants, hotels, and others).

Global Ready to Drink Tea Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Global Ready to Drink Tea Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Global Ready to Drink Tea Industry are -

1. Suntory Holding

2. Coca-Cola Company

3. Sapporo Beverage

4. PepsiCo Inc.

5. Nestlé S.A.

Click on the following link to buy the Global Ready to Drink Tea Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=513469

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Tea Polyphenols Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Tea-Polyphenols-Market-Research-504974

B. Tea Tree Oil Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Tea-Tree-Oil-Market-Research-507300

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062