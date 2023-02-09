Subscription-Free VR Fitness App PowerBeatsVR Launched Worldwide on the Official Meta Quest Store
PowerBeatsVR is now officially available on Meta Quest, offering highly intense and motivating VR workouts for all fitness levels and ages.
VR developer Five Mind Creations is proud to announce the official launch of their VR workout app PowerBeatsVR on the Meta Quest store worldwide today. The app, which has been available on App Lab for over a year and is one of the first of its kind, offers high-intensity, full-body workouts that are tailored to gamers and fitness enthusiasts of all ages and fitness levels, and comes without any subscription.
"We are excited to bring PowerBeatsVR to the official Meta Quest store, making it even more accessible to people looking for an effective and enjoyable workout without any subscription," said Dr. Niklas Weber, Creative Director of Five Mind Creations. "Our goal is to give everyone easy access to a challenging workout that is tailored to their needs and preferences, with no strings attached."
PowerBeatsVR is a unique and immersive workout experience. With features like professionally designed workouts with leaderboards, a one of a kind workout generator for your own music, custom playlists, an intuitive workout editor, and real-time fitness metrics, PowerBeatsVR is the perfect tool for anyone looking to take their fitness to the next level. The app is designed to empower its users and give them back control over their workouts. The ability to use your own music as well along with the built-in workout generator gives you virtually unlimited workout options without paying for a subscription.
Whether users enjoy the app in short intense bursts or spend hours on end trying to beat their highscores and best fitness metrics, PowerBeatsVR will provide an effective and personalized workout.
The Meta Quest release of PowerBeatsVR has been optimized for optimal performance, with 72Hz on Meta Quest 1 and 90Hz on Meta Quest 2, to ensure a smooth and seamless workout experience.
About Five Mind Creations
Five Mind Creations, an independent game studio from Germany, specializes in creating immersive VR experiences. They blend their developers' love for gaming and game development with cutting-edge technology and sports.
"We've been passionate about VR since our first game. That's what sparked our idea for PowerBeatsVR – to use this revolutionary technology to shape the fitness space and help people have more fun while working out and getting healthier and fit."
Visit https://www.fivemindcreations.com for more information.
