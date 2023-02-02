Backpacks Market to Reach US$23.4 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Backpacks Market growth is being driven by the soaring demand for backpacks and travel bags from men and women across distinct regions worldwide.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Backpacks Market size is estimated to reach $23.4 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Backpacks also termed knapsacks, schoolbags, rucksacks, rucksacs, packs, sackpacks, booksacks, bookbags or backsacks. Backsacks include fabric sacks carried on one's back and fastened with two straps that go over the shoulders, however, they can have an external frame, internal frame and there are bodypacks. Backpacks are normally utilized by hikers and students and are frequently preferred to handbags for carrying heavy loads or carrying any kind of machinery, owing to the restricted capacity to carry heavy weights for long periods of time in the hands. Nylon is a water-resistant material and therefore backpacks are prepared with nylon material. Presently, waterproof backpacks are recognized across the world. Polyester backpacks are available for sale online on websites like flipkart. There are travel backpacks available for men and for women. There are travel bags available for sale online on websites like Myntra. The kind of travel bag selected relies on the kind of travel, the destination and other factors. Applying heat transfer vinyl (HTV) to backpacks needs around 10 seconds of law heat and medium pressure. The minimal quantity of heat, pressure and time is aimed at when putting HTV on thermal lunch boxes and backpacks. Backpacks were once regarded as casual and suited only for travel or for students who were required to carry books by the kilos. However, as offices turn more mobile with laptops and assorted gadgetry (chargers, tabs, power banks and mobile phones), backpacks have evolved into the goto work bags. The Backpacks Industry falls within the Bags and Luggage Industry.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Backpacks Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America (Backpacks market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging product demand attributed to the increasing count of travellers preferring lightweight and compact backpacks and travel bags in the North American region.

Backpacks Market growth is being driven by the soaring demand for backpacks and travel bags from men and women across distinct regions worldwide and the heightening recognition of outdoor activities. However, while living out of a backpack makes travelling light, it limits the quantity of items that can be packed resulting in user dissatisfaction which is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Backpacks Market.

3. Backpacks Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Backpacks Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Backpacks Market Segment Analysis - By Type : The Backpacks Market based on type can be further segmented into Work Bags, Sports And Recreation Bags, Travel Bags. The Work Bags Segment held the largest Backpacks market share in 2021.

Backpacks Market Segment Analysis - By Material : The Backpacks Market based on material can be further segmented into Cotton, Leather, Nylon, Others. The Nylon Sand egment held the largest Backpacks market share in 2021.

Backpacks Market Segment Analysis - By Geography : The Backpacks Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. North America (Backpacks Market) held the largest Backpacks market share with 35% of the overall market in 2021.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Backpacks Industry are -

1. Puma

2. Reebok

3. Fastrack

4. Toshiba Corporation

5. The North Face

