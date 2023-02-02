Continuous Innovations In Banking Set To Transform Global Trade
Euro Exim Bank details what’s new in trade finance and how paperless trade can benefit global clients
Blockchain technology presents a plethora of opportunities for enterprises that implement it, and spending on blockchain is projected to increase over the next decade.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joining the dots between SMEs and global trade, the Euro Exim Bank & CEO Insight digital supplement is a must read for SMEs and exporters looking to seize opportunities in the coming year. It covers all things trade, including obstacles to trade, the digitisation of trade and how to effectively carry out business across borders.
— Graham Bright, Head of Compliance and Operations Euro Exim Bank
With geopolitical crises, trade shortages and unpredictable fuel prices on the horizon this year, help is at hand to navigate the tricky landscape laid out in 2023. Offering compiled data, observations and tips on how to overcome some of the top challenges facing international trade, the CEO Insight digital supplement provides the support needed to launch into the New Year with confidence and certainty.
Established in 2017, Euro Exim Bank provides a reliable and effective service for clients international business transactions, and is one of the fastest-growing global financial institutions thanks to their expertise in enabling buyers across the globe to import goods and services.
The supplement outlines the development of digital technologies, recognising how this digitalisation has crucial consequences for the scale, scope and speed of trade. It covers the benefits of blockchain, showing how it assists organisations involved in logistics and supply chain management in raising efficiency, lowering costs, and increasing income by developing new goods and services.
