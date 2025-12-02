Cook Islands Emerges as Leading Financial Hub in New CEO Insight Report

“ The Cook Islands values integrity, professionalism, and personal service – giving you the confidence you need and the certainty your clients deserve.” ”
— Tony Fe’ao, CEO Cook Islands Finance
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, December 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CEO Insight, in partnership with Cook Islands Finance, has launched the Cook Islands Special Report – Fall 2025, an authoritative overview of one of the world’s most respected small-nation financial centres

The report features an in-depth interview with Tony Fe’ao, CEO of the Cook Islands Financial Services Development Authority, who outlines how the jurisdiction continues to strengthen its position through regulatory balance, international compliance, and a growing appeal across Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Fe’ao highlights the Cook Islands’ commitment to FATCA, CRS, OECD, and EU white-list standards while expanding into new areas such as captive insurance and fintech innovation

The publication also includes expert analysis from Alan Taylor, who explains why the Cook Islands’ trust framework—built on more than 40 years of asset-protection leadership—remains a benchmark for global wealth preservation. From dynastic trusts to strong protections against foreign judgments, Taylor illustrates why the Cook Islands is a jurisdiction of choice for high-net-worth families seeking long-term stability

Commissioner Cheryl McCarthy provides further insight into how clear, modern regulation continues to drive credibility, client confidence, and sustainable industry growth

The Cook Islands Special Report – Fall 2025 is available now across CEO Insight’s digital platforms.

