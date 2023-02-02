High Purity Tin Market Size Expected to Reach USD 6.7 Billion with CAGR of 3.9% by 2027 – IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing demand for High Purity Tin from the electronics sector for electronic design materials are expected to propel the High Purity Tin Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that High Purity Tin Market size is forecast to reach US$6.7 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2027. Globally, the significant increase in demand for High Purity Tin from expanding industrial activity is expected to be a key market driver. Increasing demand for High Purity Tin from the electronics sector for electronic design materials are expected to propel the High Purity Tin Market in the upcoming years. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the High Purity Tin Market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific region dominated the High Purity Tin Market with the rapidly rising growth of the electrical & electronics, automotive, and other end-use sectors.

2. The long-term positive outlook for solder usage will drive the High Purity Tin industry owing to the favorable growth expectations of the electronics and solar cell businesses, as well as continuous conversion to lead-free soldering.

3. In the future years, the High Purity Tin Market is likely to be propelled by rising investments in industrial operations and increasing demand for High Purity Tin from the electronics industry for electronics design materials.

4. The availability of raw materials and price fluctuation operate as a stumbling block to the growth of the High Purity Tin industry.



Segmental Analysis:

1. Tin metal with a purity of 99.9999% in produced in various forms for use in advanced thin film deposition methods such as PVD, MBE, E-beam, and vacuum deposition. Also, these tin metal of high purity is used to manufacture transparent conductive oxide (TCO) glasses such as indium tin oxide (ITO) and compound semiconductors such as tin selenide.

2. Asia-Pacific region dominated the High Purity Tin Market in 2021 with more than 43.2% share. Due to the highly developed electronic and automotive industries in China, it is considered as the world’s largest consumer and producer of tin. According to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS), Despite pandemic-related decreases in the first half of 2020, Chinese demand for tin reached 2019 levels in the third quarter of 2020.

3. Electrical and electronics sector dominated the High Purity Tin Market in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period. High Purity Tins are widely used in solders, which are used to bond metals. The most common solders are essentially lead and tin alloys. Because these metals can be alloyed in any proportion, an endless variety of compositions are possible.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the High Purity Tin Industry are -

1. Thailand Smelting and Refining Co., Ltd. (THAISARCO)

2. Yunnan Tin Company

3. Dongfang Electric Corporation

4. Pure Technologies

5. Vital



