Polyurethane Foam Market Size to Boost USD 75.3 billion By 2027 | CAGR 6.7% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

The Polyurethane Foam Market size is forecasted to reach US$75.3 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Polyurethane Foam Market is a thermal insulators that is being used in walls, roofs, doors, and windows for uniform temperature maintenance and reduced noise levels. Polyurethane Foam industry assists in controlling air infiltration, heat flow, and solar heating systems. It enhances the rigidity, durability, and strength of the building by providing industrial roof insulation systems. Polyurethane Foam Market experiences high demand from the sport and leisure industry owing to its affordable prices, durability, versatility, and lightweight. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.



Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18239/polyurethane-pu-foam-market-research-report-analysis.html



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polyurethane Foam Market highlights the following areas -

1. The Polyurethane Foam Market size will increase due to high demand for applications in construction, packaging, furniture, footwear, and others.

2. The Asia Pacific region holds a dominant market share in the Polyurethane Foam industry due to the high demand generating from automotive industry. Thus, boosting the demand for Polyurethane Foam in this region.

3. The demand for Polyurethane Foam is increasing as it is widely utilized as a cushioning material for mats used in martial arts, gymnastic, and wrestling among others.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=18239



Segmental Analysis:

1. Low-density polyurethane foam held the largest share of over 45% in the Polyurethane Foam Market in 2021. Low-density polyethylene foam has numerous applications because of its many desirable properties including water-resistance, chemical resistance, energy-absorbance, buoyancy and cushioning characteristics.

2. Asia Pacific dominated the Polyurethane Foam Market in 2021 with a market share of around 32%, followed by Europe and North America. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for polyurethane foam during the forecast period. Factors like growing demand for polyurethane foams from various industries as well as rising footprint of the global players dealing in polyurethane foams is expected to drive the polyurethane foams market in the region.

3. Building & construction held the largest share of over 21% in the Polyurethane Foam Market in 2021. Polyurethane Foam is used in buildings to reduce energy usage owing to its high strength-to-weight ratio, insulation properties, durability, and versatility. Polyurethane foam is used in wide applications in this segment such as walls, roofs, entry doors and garage doors to add design flexibility, and increased energy efficiency.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polyurethane Foam Industry are -

1. DowDuPont

2. Eurofoam Group

3. Saint-Gobain

4. Woodbridge Group

5. Evonik



Click on the following link to buy the Polyurethane Foam Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=18239



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Spray Polyurethane Foam Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Spray-Polyurethane-Foam-Market-Research-502977

B. Rigid Polyurethane Foams Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Rigid-Polyurethane-Foams-Market-Research-501502

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062



