Metallic Stearates Market to Reach US$6.2 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC

Metallic Stearates Market size is estimated to reach US$6.2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Metallic Stearates Market size is estimated to reach US$6.2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Metallic stearate is a combination of long-chain fatty acids with metals of various valencies. Metallic stearates are widely utilized as an active component in a variety of personal care items, paints, cosmetics, lubricants, detergents, construction materials and others. Sodium, zinc stearate, magnesium stearate, aluminum stearates and calcium stearates are a few of the most popular metallic stearates manufactured. The rapid growth of the plastics industry, combined with rising product demand for refining the surface textures of plastic goods, is likely to boost the market throughout the projected period. Furthermore, increased use of metallic stearates as mold release agents in the rubber industry is expected to fuel its demand.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Metallic Stearates market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific region dominates the Metallic Stearates Market size since the Increased construction activities and automotive production have boosted product demand in the APAC region for paints and coatings, rubber and plastics.

2. The plastic industry uses calcium stearate and zinc stearate extensively. Moreover, the growing plastic applications around the world are likely to drive market expansion for Metallic Stearates.

3. Metallic Stearate is becoming more popular in the personal care market as a non-gelling thickening and lubricant. The Metallic Stearates Market size is growing due to its use in shampoos, sun-protective lotions, medicinal ointments, deodorants, scents and hair and skin care products.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Metallic Stearates Market Segment Analysis – by Type : Zinc stearate's popularity has grown as a result of its stabilizing and processing qualities. Zinc stearate is one of the most commonly used metallic stearates because it is the most potent mould-releasing agent and an effective separation agent. Thus, owing to tremendous advantages and availability over other material types, the demand for zinc stearates is growing for application in major industries, thereby boosting the growth opportunities in the Metallic Stearates industry during the forecast period.

2. Metallic Stearates Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry : The Building & Construction Industry held the largest share in the Metallic Stearates Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the increasing usage of metallic stearates in the building & construction components. Metallic stearates are utilized as thickening, hydrophobic, flattening and lubricating additives in the building and construction sector.

3. Metallic Stearates Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the Metallic Stearates Market share (up to 43%) in 2021. Increased construction activity in Asia-Pacific propels the use of metallic stearate in paints, rubber and plastic, driving the growth of the metallic stearate market in Asia-Pacific. Moreover, the building and construction sector is growing rapidly in Asia-Pacific, owing to a major development in infrastructural projects, emphasis on affordable housing units and modular building technology.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Metallic Stearates industry are:

1. Mallinckrodt plc

2. Baerlocher GmbH

3. HIMSTAB LLC

4. Dover Chemical Corporation

5. Faci SpA.

