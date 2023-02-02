Anti-Slip Additives Market to Reach US$510 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Anti-Slip Additives Market size is forecasted to reach US$510 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anti-Slip Additives Market size is forecasted to reach US$510 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Anti-Slip Additives are a type of chemical that reduces the coefficient of friction between two surfaces. These additives also aid in the preservation of the integrity of the surface as well as the enhancement of product attributes and it includes aluminium oxide, pulverized plastic, fatty amides, polymers, polycarbonates and polypropylene. Some of the major and vital factors that will enhance the growth of the Anti-Slip Additives Market include rising demand from the marine industry, increasing number of applications in industrial flowing, rapid industrialization and globalization worldwide and surging levels of investment for the growth of the construction sector.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/anti-slip-additives-Market-Research-500007

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Anti-Slip Additives market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Anti-Slip Additives Market size, during the forecast period. Increasing trade activities and rising infrastructure developments in the shipping industry (in the form of a growing network of ports) are primarily responsible for the region's high demand for Anti-Slip Additives.

2. The paints and coatings sector, which employs these additives to give texture and grip to paints and coatings, is driving the growth of the Anti-Slip Additives Market size.

3. The growing demand for Anti-Slip Additives in the construction industry is a major factor driving the growth of the global Anti-Slip Additives Market.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500007

Segmental Analysis:

1. Anti-Slip Additives Market Segment Analysis – by Material Type : The Silica segment held a significant share in the Anti-Slip Additives Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the extensive characteristics provided by silica when compared to other material types such as aluminium oxide, fatty amides, polymers and others. The increasing need for high-efficiency, long-lasting and ecologically friendly products has led to the development of silica Anti-Slip Additives.

2. Anti-Slip Additives Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industries : The Building & Construction segment held a significant share in the Anti-Slip Additives Market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the increasing usage of Anti-Slip Additives in the building & construction components. Anti-Slip additives offer properties such as high durability, low cost and safety due to which there is an increasing demand for Anti-Slip Additives in the construction industry.

3. Anti-Slip Additives Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : The Asia-Pacific segment held a significant share in the Anti-Slip Additives Market share is up to 41%. The fuelling demand and growth of Anti-Slip Additives in this region are influenced by flourishing demand from major industries such as construction, automotive and others, along with fuelling manufacturing activities across APAC. The building and construction sector are growing rapidly in Asia-Pacific owing to a major development in infrastructural projects, emphasis on affordable housing units and modular building technology.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Anti-Slip Additives Market industry are:

1. Duckback

2. Altana

3. Rust-Oleum

4. Tennant Coatings

5. The Sherwin-Williams Company.

Click on the following link to buy the Anti-Slip Additives Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500007

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Engine Oil Additives Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/7509/engine-oil-additives-market.html

B. Oilfield Cement Additives Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/18228/oilfield-cement-additives-market-research-analysis-report.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062