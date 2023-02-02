Packaging Tape Printing Market worth US$36.2 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 4.8% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increase in the application of packaging tape printing for branding advertising the brand, the Global Packaging Tape Printing Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Packaging Tape Printing Market size is forecast to reach US$36.2 billion by 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2022 to 2027. The Packaging Tape Printing is a type of tape that represents the logo or brand as promotion advertising. These tapes have the adhesive strength of synthetic rubber offer resistance to UV radiation. The packaging of printed tapes uses materials such as polyvinyl chloride, polypropylene, polyamide, paper and others that provide aesthetic appeal. The demand for Packaging Tape Printing in food beverage is growing as these tapes provide visibility of the packaged items, thereby creating a drive in the Packaging Tape Printing Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Global-Packaging-Tape-Printing-Market-Research-511679



Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Packaging Tape Printing Market highlights the following areas -



1. The Packaging Tape Printing Market size will increase owing to a growing demand for branding, bundling, carton sealing and application in brand highlight advertisement through printed tapes across various end-use industries during the forecast period.



2. The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Packaging Tape Printing industry due to major development in food beverage packaging trends, consumer durable sector for branding promotion, high application in sealing packaging uses, thereby boosting the growth in the market.

3. The demand for Packaging Tape Printing is growing as these tapes have printed messages, which acts as an advertising marketing tactic across various end-use industries.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=511679



Segmental Analysis:

1. The polypropylene segment is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 5.0% during the forecast period. The robust growth of polypropylene in the Packaging Tape Printing industry is influenced by its growing demand across various end-use industries owing to its superior features such as moisture barrier, dimensional stability, printing ability, aroma strength and others compared to acrylic-based adhesive tapes.

2. Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region in the Packaging Tape Printing Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of around 4.5% during the forecast period. The growing demand for packaging tape printing in this region is influenced by its rising demand across various industries such as food beverage, transportation, personal care, consumer durables, others.

3. The application of innovative printing packaging technologies in the food beverage sector is rising owing to packaged product visibility, durability, product appeal enhancement, merchandise, the highlight of the brand through these packaging tape printing options.

4. The packaging tapes are used for sealing, logo branding, reinforcing, are lightweight packaging options, thereby having a preference overprinted cartons for brand advertisement marketing. Moreover, the overall cost efficiency in branding promotion through printed tapes compared to large printed cartons is driving the market.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Packaging Tape Printing Industry are -



1. Hewlett-Packard Development Company

2. Xerox Corporation L.P.

3. Canon INC.

4. WS Packaging Group

5. Cenveo, INC.

Click on the following link to buy the Packaging Tape Printing Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=511679



Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Related Reports:

A. Printed Tape Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Printed-Tape-Market-Research-503474

B. Global Packaging Printing Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15127/packaging-printing-market.html



Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062

