Cyclamate Market to Reach US$168.1 million by 2027 - IndustryARC

Cyclamate Market size is forecast to reach US$168.1 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2027.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cyclamate Market size is forecast to reach US$168.1 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.9% during 2022-2027. Cyclamate is an odorless white crystalline powder that is used as a non-nutritive sweetener in the food and beverage industry. Cyclamate is an artificial sweetener that is 30–50 times sweeter than sucralose. It is often used with another artificial sweetener, especially saccharin. Cyclamates are produced from cyclohexylamine by aniline reduction through the process known as sulfonation. Cyclamtes are available in three types, namely sodium, calcium and cyclamic acid. The growing demand for sweeteners in the food & beverage and cosmetics industry is expanding the Cyclamate Market size. The product finds its usage in more than 100 countries in different products such as sweets, soft drinks, dressing cakes, chocolates and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Cyclamate market highlights the following areas -

1. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at a high CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period. One of the key drivers of the market is rapid growth in the food & beverage industry.

2. The growing demand for artificial sweeteners is expanding the Cyclamate Market size during the forecast period.

3. However, strict rules on the usage of Cyclamate in some countries are likely to hamper the market growth during the forecast period.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Cyclamate Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Cyclamate Market Segment Analysis – by Material Type : The Sodium Cyclamate segment held a significant share of 38% in the Cyclamate industry in 2021 and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2022-2027. Sodium Cyclamate type has several advantages like excellent stability, tooth-friendly and synergistic with other sweeteners. The product is considered to be a low-cost sweetener compared to other types of Cyclamate and is extensively used in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors.

2. Cyclamate Market Segment Analysis - by Application : Cyclamates have a very sweet taste property which is 30 times the sweetening power of sucrose. Cyclamate is used as a sweetener in various food products such as baked goods, confections, desserts, soft drinks, preserves, salad dressings and others. They are also frequently combined with saccharin to produce a synergistic sweetening effect. The growing consumer spending on packaged and baked food items is one of the major factors driving the market growth for Cyclamate during the forecast period.

3. Cyclamate Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : The Asia-Pacific region dominated the Cyclamate industry in terms of revenue with a share of 37% in 2021 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The presence of developing nations such as India and China is driving market growth in the region.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Cyclamate industry are:

1. Rasna Private Limited

2. Batang Alum Industrie

3. Hangzhou Garden Corporation

4. Rainbow Rich Industrial Ltd.

5. Shanghai Rich Chemicals

