Increased demand for artificial grass installation in the Bay Area: OneLawn.com launches extensive service
EINPresswire.com/ -- OneLawn.com is one of the leading and a well-established artificial grass and synthetic turf designers and installation companies in the Bay Area and Northern California, with major market focus on San Francisco-San Jose-Santa Clara and North Bay Area.
Every year across the country, lawns consume nearly 3 trillion gallons of water a year, 200 million gallons of gas (for all that mowing), and 70 million pounds of pesticides. In the United States, over 40 million acres of land are covered by lawn, or turf grass. While lawns can function as “carbon sinks,” soaking up some carbon dioxide from the atmosphere, this benefit is often outweighed by the heavy carbon cost associated with the maintenance of these lawns and the pesticides leaking into the drinking water supply.
Lawns or turf grass, however welcoming it looks for our bare feet, provides virtually no habitat for pollinators and other animals and plants that make up a healthy, diverse ecosystem. In fact, these lawns can do substantial harm to the environment and to both vertebrates and insects. Birds, for instance, may ingest berries and seeds that have absorbed pesticides from the ground. Likewise, rainwater runoff from lawns can carry pesticides and fertilizers into rivers, lakes, streams, and oceans via the sewer system. This can poison fish and other aquatic animals and harm humans who swim, surf, and eat seafood that may be contaminated.
Many counties in the United States are reevaluating their lawn policy. For instance, Salt Lake County is now trying to save water in many public parks by utilizing artificial grass turf. Many other counties are also planning to change to artifical lawn/turf.
And then, of course, lawn mowers can pollute the air and their sound is indeed a form of sound pollution.
Gas-powered lawn mowers range from 82 to 90 decibels, leaf blowers make 80 to 92 decibels of noise and no doubt wake up everyone in the neighborhood if they are having a nap. Weed whackers make 96 decibels of noise. Hedge trimmers can blast away at 103 decibels. Although often overlooked, small-motor, gasoline-powered equipment is a significant contributor to climate change. According to the EPA, off-road gasoline-powered equipment, such as lawn mowers and leaf blowers, emit approximately 242 million tons of pollutants annually, just as much as cars and homes.
Many Americans are now considering replacing grass lawns with a stress-free alternative.
Artificial grass or sometimes referred to as fake grass synthetic lawn is convenient and it looks good instantly, after installation. It does not require mowing and year around maintenance. As a result, today more Americans are ready for a change.
NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) was founded in 1970 by a group of law students and attorneys at the forefront of the environmental movement . “We’re on the cusp of a transition that will likely take place over the next 10 to 15 years, away from the conformity of mowed turf,” says Ed Osann, senior policy analyst and water efficiency project director with NRDC’s Water program. “We’re not declaring war on turf or suggesting that we remove every square foot of it. But we want to encourage people to think about whether there are places in their yards that can be converted to allow for a more diverse and sustainable landscape.”
Blue Mountain School Board has recently approved artificial turf installation after a long investigation, as they felt that the benefits were undeniable. Board member Roy Heim presented the proposal. While stating that he had opposed installing artificial turf, Heim said that after studying the pros and cons and speaking with representatives, he then supported the project. “For a guy who was not for artificial turf in the beginning, if we are going to be able to use the field six days a week and have the community able to use it, I think it’s almost a no-brainer,” Heim said.
District Athletic Director Douglas Morgan and coaches spoke in support of the artificial turf project. “I’ve been here for 30 years and have been trying to get the turf the whole time,” Morgan said. He cited six primary reasons for installing the turf: Expansion of the classroom; increased usage time; lower maintenance costs; better for the environment; less of an expense over time; works well in all climates.
OneLawn.com, one of the most experienced artificial grass and synthetic turf installation companies in California, is launching a consultation line for installation guide for artificial grass for homes, resorts, schools, rooftops, playgrounds, public and commercial properties. They have extensive experience with award-winning artificial putting greens, playground synthetic turf, or their pet-friendly synthetic grass products.
OneLawn.com believes that consumers need to have all the facts and access to knowledgeable and dedicated staff that can help them with their final choice. They are also committed to offering the best American-made turf with industry-leading materials to ensure a successful project. Industry knowledge and dedicated customer service are crucial for artificial grass installations, and OneLawn.com has helped their neighbors in the Bay Area turn their idea into reality.
For additional information regarding synthetic turf installation and artificial grass projects, contact OneLawn.com directly on 877-661-5296 or 650-877-7770 or visit the OneLawn.com website.
David
OneLawn.com, one of the most experienced artificial grass and synthetic turf installation companies in California, is launching a consultation line for installation guide for artificial grass for homes, resorts, schools, rooftops, playgrounds, public and commercial properties. They have extensive experience with award-winning artificial putting greens, playground synthetic turf, or their pet-friendly synthetic grass products.
OneLawn.com believes that consumers need to have all the facts and access to knowledgeable and dedicated staff that can help them with their final choice. They are also committed to offering the best American-made turf with industry-leading materials to ensure a successful project. Industry knowledge and dedicated customer service are crucial for artificial grass installations, and OneLawn.com has helped their neighbors in the Bay Area turn their idea into reality.
For additional information regarding synthetic turf installation and artificial grass projects, contact OneLawn.com directly on 877-661-5296 or 650-877-7770 or visit the OneLawn.com website.
