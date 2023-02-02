Dimethylaminopropylamine Market to Reach US$425.6 million by the end of 2027 - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Dimethylaminopropylamine market size is forecasted to reach a value of US$425.6 million 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during forecast period 2022-2027

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Dimethylaminopropylamine market size is forecasted to reach a value of US$425.6 million by the end of 2027 after growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) produced using dimethylamine and acrylonitrile is a liquid that ranges in color from white to yellow and is moderately basic with an amine-like odor. It is soluble in water and the majority of popular organic solvents, including alcohol and esters. Liquid soaps, shampoos, conditioners, fabric softeners, foam boosters, hair colors, liquid hand soap and sun protection agents are just a few examples of the personal care products that use it extensively in their formulation. Some of the factors driving the expansion of this market include rising demand from end-use industries like personal care and automotive, rising demand from emerging economies like China, India and Brazil and the favorable properties of DMAPA-based products.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Dimethylaminopropylamine market highlights the following areas -

1. Asia-Pacific dominates the Dimethylaminopropylamine market, owing to the increasing production and demand for personal care & cosmetic products in Asia-Pacific. This increase in production and demand can be attributed to the changing lifestyle, growing per capita income and population in APAC countries.

2. Since DMAPA is gentle and skin-friendly and does not irritate the skin or eyes, its use in the creation of soft soap and shampoo has increased. Due to the rising demand from the beauty and personal care segment, the Dimethylaminopropylamine market is anticipated to expand throughout the forecast period.

3. Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) is primarily used as a catalyst in the manufacture of polyurethane foams and agricultural chemicals. As a result, the demand for dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) is likely to rise in response to the rising demand for polyurethane foams and agricultural chemicals.

4. However, Skin allergies have been linked to exposure to dimethylaminopropylamine during manufacturing processes where it is used as a raw material or as an intermediate, which will likely impede the Dimethylaminopropylamine market size expansion.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Dimethylaminopropylamine Market Segment Analysis – by Application : The surfactants segment held a significant share in the Dimethylaminopropylamine market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) produced using dimethylamine and acrylonitrile is a diamine that is employed in the production of some surfactants, including Cocamidopropyl betaine, a component of numerous personal care items like soaps, shampoos and cosmetics.

2. Dimethylaminopropylamine Market Segment Analysis – by End-use Industry : The personal care & cosmetics segment held a significant share in the Dimethylaminopropylamine market share in 2021 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The growth can be attributed to the growing demand for Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA) from the personal care & cosmetics industry. Soap, liquid soap, hair care, bath products, shampoos, soft soaps and other items are among the most important personal care products manufactured using Dimethylaminopropylamine (DMAPA).

3. Dimethylaminopropylamine Market Segment Analysis – by Geography : Asia-Pacific held a significant share in the Dimethylaminopropylamine market share in 2021 up to 48% and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027, owing to the bolstering growth of the personal care & cosmetics sector in APAC countries.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Dimethylaminopropylamine industry are:

1. BASF SE

2. Huntsman International LLC

3. Merck KGaA

4. Haihang Industry Co. Ltd.

