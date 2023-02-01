Submit Release
Governor Shapiro Orders US, Commonwealth Flags to Half-Staff in Honor of Erie County EMT 

HARRISBURG, PA – Today, in accordance with the United States flag code, Governor Josh Shapiro ordered United States and commonwealth flags on all commonwealth facilities, public buildings, and grounds in Erie and Mercer counties to fly at half-staff immediately in honor of EmergyCare EMT Michael Harrington, who died in the line of duty. 

The flags shall be lowered to half-staff until sunset on the date of interment, which has not yet been announced. 

All Pennsylvanians are invited to participate in this tribute. 

