Podcast Uncovers Evidence of Wrongful Conviction in upcoming Death Row Execution

Ivan Cantu Cousins By Blood Podcast Dallas Morning News 2001

Over the course of the podcast investigation, newly discovered evidence has been discovered. Is it enough for the court to grant a stay of execution for Cantu?

I never committed murder, and I want to prove it to the world, prove it to the Mosquedas, the Kitchens, and come home. I still have a life to live.” — Ivan Cantu, Death Row Inmate TDCJ#00999399

HUNTSVILLE, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For over three years, the Cousins By Blood Podcast has investigated the Capital Murder case and innocence claim of Ivan Cantu. In Collin County, Cantu was convicted in 2001 of killing his cousin, James Mosqueda, and Amy Kitchen, James’s fiancé. Cantu has maintained his innocence over the past 20 years.

Through witness and forensic expert interviews critical issues with Cantu’s conviction have been laid bare over the course of the podcast. Nonetheless, Cantu now has an execution date scheduled for April 26, 2023 in Huntsville, Texas.

In Cantu’s case, there is evidence that the state’s star witness committed multiple counts of perjury. The prosecution and investigating officers improperly coached witnesses and withheld evidence from the defense. Cantu believes he received a raw deal from his own defense counsel, as well. Against Cantu’s wishes, the defense did not hire a private investigator, call any witnesses to dispute the state’s case, present any evidence on Cantu’s behalf, and conceded Cantu’s guilt in the closing arguments.

Over the course of the podcast investigation, newly discovered evidence has also been discovered. Though only time will tell if it’s enough for the court to grant a stay of execution for Cantu. For more information and to stay updated on the case, listen to Cousins By Blood Podcast and get connected on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Cousins By Blood is a true crime podcast investigation that follows the capital murder case of Ivan Cantu. Established in 2019, Cousins By Blood Podcast has over 40 episodes, a 4.7 rating on Spotify, a 4.6 rating Apple Podcasts, and over $2.5 million downloads. The Podcast is available for downloads on all major podcast platforms. Visit https://cousinsbybloodpodcast.com/ for more information.