Read more about GBI Makes Arrest in Aggravated Assault Case in Americus

Americus, GA (February 1, 2023) – Taris Hollomon, Jr., age 27, of Americus, GA, has been arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, one count of possession of firearm during commission of felony, and one count of criminal damage to property. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Americus Police Department, and the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office are actively seeking the location of Corey Devonte Deriso. Deriso is wanted for Violation of Probation.

On Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at approximately 12:00 p.m., the GBI was requested by the Americus Police Department regarding an aggravated assault investigation. Preliminary information revealed that at least two individuals dressed in all black approached the breezeway at 71 Cherokee Street in Americus and began firing AR-15 style rifles. During this gunfire, one person was shot and taken to Phoebe Sumter Hospital with non-life-threatening wounds. The individuals shooting the rifles left in a vehicle that crashed into a fence when they left the area.

As GBI agents were enroute to the Cherokee Street scene, Americus PD responded to 16th Green Street for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found Hollomon unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds. Hollomon was taken to Navicent Hospital in Macon. At the 16th Green Street scene, agents recovered the vehicle that left the Cherokee Street scene with extensive damage. Agents further recovered two AR-15 rifles and a handgun near the vehicle.

This is active and ongoing investigation. If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact the GBI Americus Office at 229-931-2439, the Americus Police Department at 229-924-3677, or the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at 229-924-4094. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.