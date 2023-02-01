State Employees’ Charitable Campaign Now Accepting Applications for 2023

Delaware nonprofits are encouraged to apply to be part of this year’s campaign

DOVER, Del.— The State Employees’ Charitable Campaign (SECC) Steering Committee invites Delaware nonprofit organizations to apply to participate in the 2023 State Employees’ Charitable Campaign (SECC). Applications will be accepted through March 31, 2023.

The SECC provides state employees and retirees the opportunity to support organizations whose programs and services benefit the health and welfare of all Delawareans. Last year, 153 charitable organizations benefited from the campaign. The campaign runs September 1 through October 31, 2023.

“Delaware has a great network of trusted nonprofit partners that provide for our communities,” said Governor Carney. “That’s why our state employees are proud to come together each year to support causes that positively impact where they live and work. I encourage our nonprofit community to apply to participate in this year’s campaign.”

“Since 1991 when the SECC was initiated, state employees have contributed millions of dollars to support the work of hundreds of Delaware charities,” said Claire DeMatteis, Secretary of the Delaware Department of Human Resources and SECC Chairperson. “Charitable organizations are the backbone of our support for families in need, and we encourage these nonprofit organizations to continue to be part of the SECC.”

Interested charities must submit their application by 11:59 p.m. on Friday, March 31, 2023.

To learn if your organization is eligible to participate, please review the information on the Resources for Charities page of the SECC website.

For more information, contact Brenda Wyatt, Statewide SECC Coordinator, by email at SECC@delaware.gov or call 302-672-5226.

