Digital Game Systems Corporation is seeking an expression of interest for online gaming market access in Pennsylvania
Pennsylvania Market Access to regulated Online Sports Betting (OSB) and Online Casino Gaming (OCG) available.LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Digital Game Systems Corporation announced today an invitation to the global gaming industry for an expression of interest for market access to Internet gaming in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, USA.
DGSC is representing a major resort casino client who intend to enter into a market access relationship with a well-qualified candidate, for multiyear operations of Online Sports Betting (OSB) and Online Casino Gaming (OCG), in accordance with the state gaming laws, including the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s April 30, 2018 and June 12, 2018 Explanatory Comments to Regulation Package 125-215.
Under the terms of a future market access agreement, well-qualified candidate will be expected to scale-up own operations for OSB and OCG, subject to permissions, all required licensing and compliance under the state gaming regulations. Market access fees shall apply, as well as ongoing commitments to revenue sharing and annual minimums.
For further details please contact Julius Patta, at jpatta@digitalgamesystems.com, +1.702.408.8916
About Digital Game Systems Corp
Pioneers in iGaming, with expertise of 25+ years, Las Vegas based DGSC offers bespoke consulting services to the gaming and igaming industry worldwide. Our scope of service covers enterprise strategy, operational effectiveness, product design, technology, and market access. DGSC frequently partners on technology due diligence projects, M&A activities and start-up opportunities. DGSC is the designer and publisher of SlotEngine®, a modern RGS solution with a small footprint and cloud-scale capabilities, www.slotengine.com.
