Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 2.1.23

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Nolwenn Godard, 47, of San Francisco, has been appointed Director of the Office of Data and Innovation. She was Director of Product and Product Principal at Galileo from 2020 to 2022. She was Director of Product at PayPal from 2015 to 2020 and served in various product roles at PayPal from 2007 to 2015. She was a Project Manager and Business Analyst at Ubisoft from 2004 to 2007 and was a Financial Planning and Analysis Manager and IT consultant at Ubisoft from 2000 to 2004. She is Co-President for the Alliance for Inclusive Artificial Intelligence. She is an Executive Member of EFBA French Education Bay Area, Impact Atlas, Women Initiative Foundation, Hipower and LEAP. She earned a Master of Business Administration degree from ESSEC Business School. This position requires Senate confirmation and the compensation is $210,000. Godard is a Democrat.

Catalina M. Hayes-Bautista, 40, of Sacramento, has been appointed Undersecretary at the California Environmental Protection Agency. Hayes-Bautista has been Chief Deputy Insurance Commissioner at the California Department of Insurance since 2019. She was a Deputy Legislative Affairs Secretary in the Office of Governor Edmund G. Brown Jr. from 2017 to 2018. Hayes-Bautista was Deputy Secretary for Legislative Affairs at the California Environmental Protection Agency from 2016 to 2017. She was a Policy Consultant at the Office of Assembly Speaker Toni Atkins from 2015 to 2016. Hayes-Bautista was Legislative Director at the Office of Senator Ricardo Lara from 2011 to 2015. She was Legislative and Communications Aide in the Office of Assemblymember Fiona Ma from 2007 to 2011 and a California Latino Legislative Caucus Institute for Public Policy Polanco Fellow from 2006 to 2007. She was a Development Assistant and Writing Workshop Facilitator at Pacific News Service from 2004 to 2006. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $205,848. Hayes-Bautista is a Democrat.

Sasha Hauswald, 44, of San Francisco, has been appointed Deputy Director of Financial Assistance, Federal Programs at the Department of Housing and Community Development. Hauswald has been Assistant Deputy Director in the Division of State Financial Assistance at the Department of Housing and Community Development since 2021. She was Director of State and Local Policy at Grounded Solutions Network from 2016 to 2021. She was a Senior Program Officer for Inclusionary Housing Policy for Cornerstone Partnership from 2014 to 2016. She was a Public Policy Manager for the San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Housing and Community Development from 2008 to 2014 and Associate Consultant for Learning for Action/LaFrance Associates in 2008. She was a Data and Policy Analyst at the San Francisco Mayor’s Office of Criminal Justice from 2006 to 2007. Hauswald earned a Master of Public Policy degree from the University of California, Berkeley. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,388. Hauswald is a Democrat.

Derrick C. Tang, 36, of Berkeley, has been appointed Deputy Director of Venture Capital at the California Infrastructure and Economic Development Bank (IBank). Tang has been Manager of Climate Investments at the Bay Area Air Quality Management District since 2018. He was Senior Grant Manager at the California Clean Energy Fund from 2016 to 2018. Tang was a Lecturer at the Instituto Tecnologico de Buenos Aires in 2015. He was an Investment Associate at Horsley Bridge Partners from 2011 to 2014. Tang was an Energy Consultant at Nexant from 2008 to 2011. This position does not require Senate confirmation and the compensation is $170,004. Tang is a Democrat.