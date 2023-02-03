Submit Release
"When a Single Difference Does Not Make a Difference" by Amy Faruque Explores the Power of Diversity and Inclusion

Filled with nuanced takes on diversity, the book is a peaceful read that feels like a hug for your heart.

I really enjoyed this book. The acceptance of diversity, characters and interesting life stories had me hooked throughout my reading.”
— Donna J. Montgomery
NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Debut Author Amy Klaffka Faruque has just released a groundbreaking new book, "When a Single Difference Does Not Make a Difference." This powerful and thought-provoking work explores the importance of diversity and inclusion in our society, and how even the smallest differences can have a profound impact on our lives.

Amy's passion for diversity and inclusion began at a young age. As a Girl Scout, lifeguard, swim instructor, camp counselor, and college volunteer, she has dedicated her life to serving and helping others. With a degree in Psychology and a Master of Education in Elementary Education, Amy has worked as a treatment counselor and teacher, using her skills to make a positive impact in the lives of those around her.

Amy's love for writing, inspired by her mother, has been a part of her life for as long as she can remember. She lives in the serene city of Sammamish in King County, Washington with her husband, Faisal Faruque, son Denali, and daughter Asha. Her new residence over 2.5 acres of land with trees and wildlife provided with the perfect environment to write and share her message of hope and inspiration with the world through her writing.

In her new book, Amy shares the powerful message that a single difference does not make a difference, but rather, it is the respect and honor of those differences that truly matter. She hopes that readers will find hope and inspiration in the diversity of different people, and will see that differences do not need to divide us, but can instead bring us together.

The following quote from Amy captures the spirit of the book: "I hope readers see hope and feel inspiration. They can see the diversity of different people. I hope people see that a difference between people DOESN'T MATTER. Respecting and honoring any difference, ie color, religion, accent, ways to communicate, homeland... respect."

"When a Single Difference Does Not Make a Difference" is available now online on Amazon and her own website. Amy is also planning to write and publish two more books in this series, continuing her important message of diversity and inclusion.

Adam Levi
Amazon Book Marketing
sales@amazonbookmarketing.com

