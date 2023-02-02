BC Biocarbon and Ripple Announce $6.7M CAD Purchase of Biochar Carbon Removal Credits

Multi-Year Agreement to Supply High-Quality Verified CO2 Removal Certificates

MCBRIDE, BC, CANADA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BC Biocarbon, a biomass conversion company based in Robson Valley, British Columbia, is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with Ripple, the leading provider of enterprise blockchain and crypto solutions. BC Biocarbon developed and leverages proprietary carbon-refining technology to convert biodegradable biomass into solid, liquid and gaseous carbon products. Through this agreement, Ripple will receive a stream of BC Biocarbon’s high-quality carbon removal credits, likely to be verified by Puro.earth and certified as CO2 Removal Certificates (“CORCS”). Each CORC represents a metric ton of C02 removed from the atmosphere, aligned with the IPCC definition of carbon removal.

"At BC Biocarbon, we’re passionate about deploying our proprietary technology that transforms biomass into biochar while removing and sequestering carbon for centuries. Climate change is among the greatest threats of our time, and partnerships such as ours with Ripple are crucial to building the necessary momentum we need to gain meaningful ground in the fight against emissions." said Peter Popplewell, CEO, BC Biocarbon. "I am incredibly impressed with Ripple’s knowledge of carbon removal technologies that enable durable carbon storage. Their team is working diligently to scrutinize the quality and integrity of the projects they sponsor which sets a high bar - we are honoured to have earned a place in their portfolio."

BC Biocarbon’s CORCS are derived from the production of biological charcoal (“biochar”), a charcoal-like material that is safe to be re-used in a variety of climate-positive ways, including land and water treatment, and helping soils to retain nutrients and water. Biochar has high permanence, making it an effective method of sequestering carbon and storing it for centuries, driving meaningful CO2 reductions critical in the fight against climate change.

“Biochar is one of the most innovative and promising carbon removal methodologies we have to mitigate climate change because it not only removes and sequesters large amounts of CO2, but also delivers a powerful array of ecological benefits,” said Ken Weber, Head of Impact at Ripple. “Ripple is thrilled to make this investment in credits from BC Biocarbon given their compelling proprietary technology and robust business model. We look forward to working with the BC Biocarbon team to scale their impact in the fight against climate change.”

About BC Biocarbon

BC Biocarbon is a proudly Canadian company headquartered in McBride, British Columbia. Established in 2011, BC Biocarbon's proprietary biorefinery technology produces bioenergy and biogenic carbon products, including biochar, biocoal, biochemicals, and other valuable products.

Through its patented biorefinery system, the Company aims to recover the highest amount of carbon possible to help derive value and to mitigate climate change. The Company’s Black Bear Biochar product is ideal for soil and filtration applications and provides Puro.earth-certified carbon removal credits when used for these purposes.

BC Biocarbon's mission is to massively accelerate atmospheric decarbonization via carbon removal and fossil carbon displacement. The Company is committed to ethical business practices for the betterment of the planet. To learn more, please visit: https://www.bcbiocarbon.com

About Ripple

Ripple is a crypto solutions company that transforms how the world moves, manages and tokenizes value to inspire new business models and create more economic opportunity.

Our long-term vision is to enable the Internet of Value, where the world moves value like information moves today. Through RippleX, we contribute to accelerating the Internet of Value by inspiring and enabling developers to build solutions that use the XRP Ledger, its native digital asset XRP, and related technologies.

About Puro.earth

Puro.earth is the world’s leading carbon crediting platform for carbon removal, with a mission to mobilize the economy to reward carbon net-negative emissions.

The Puro Standard creates carbon credit methodologies for processes that remove carbon dioxide from the atmosphere for at least 100 years. With a customer base including voluntary corporate buyers like Microsoft and Shopify, Puro accelerates carbon dioxide removal at an industrial global scale. In 2021, Nasdaq acquired a majority stake in Puro.earth and together are driving forward the carbon removal industry, enabling new revenue streams to accelerate its growth.