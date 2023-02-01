Virginia Cities Top Dwellics’ ‘Top 100 Best Cities In The South’ Rankings For 2023
Dwellics.com just released its 'Top 100 Best Cities To Raise a Family in the South' rankings for 2023. View the list here: https://dwellics.com/rankings/best-cities-raise-family-south-2023
Dwellics 'Best Cities' lists offer the new 2023 rankings of the best places to relocate to from among 60,000 U.S. cities, towns and neighborhoods. See all the ranking lists here: https://dwellics.com/rankings
Virginia, Maryland, Texas and Florida home to 84 of top1 00 best places to raise a family in the Southern U.S. in newly released data analysis from Dwellics.com
The 10 highest-ranked cities in the Southern United States include seven in Virginia, with Brambleton on the top of the rankings with a perfect score of 100. Independence Hill, Virginia, is second with a score of 96.95, followed by Potomac, Maryland, at 95.76. The Blue Ridge District of Loudoun County, Virginia, is fourth with 95.69 points, followed by Ardie, Stone Ridge and Dulles District, Virginia, with scores of 95.65, 95.59 and 94.29, respectively.
Texas enters the rankings at Number 8 with Lucas earning a score of 93.72, followed by District 4, Lisbon, Maryland, at Number 9 with 93.66. Virginia finished out the top 10 locales with Short Pump receiving a score of 92.55.
Virginia is home to 62 of the Top 100 cities, towns, and districts on the new 2023 “Top 100 Best Cities to Raise a Family in the South” rankings list, followed by Maryland with 10 locales, Texas with seven, Florida with five, and Georgia with four. Three places in North Carolina and Alabama, two each for South Carolina and Louisiana, and one each for Tennessee and Kentucky round out the top 100 list. both
“Dwellics ranks the Top 100 Best Cities to Raise a Family in four geographic regions across the U.S. – South, West, Midwest, and Northeast,” said Dwellics Founder Giselle Sitdykova. “We just updated the platform for 2023 using the most recent statistics, analyzing data from over 50 sources and comparing communities using 100+ metrics to produce our Top 100 Best Cities rankings.”
Other “Top 100 Best Cities” rankings new for 2023 offer lists of the best places for remote workers to live, best places for retirees, safest places to live, most affordable cities with outstanding schools, most educated cities, healthiest counties in the nation, and best places for people to enjoy an outdoor lifestyle. In addition to Top 100 Best Cities rankings, Dwellics.com offers free personalizable calculators to compare cost of living, climate, and school performance. For even deeper analysis, users can compare two cities side by side using their own selection of metrics that are most important to them.
Each locale’s listing includes community demographics like population size, age, racial and religious diversity, political affiliation, and industry and employment data that indicates the types of jobs available in each area. Dwellics posts reviews of each city submitted by users who provide pros and cons of living in each place in their own words, and also uses data to calculate pros and cons for those who prefer objective metrics. Free data-driven comparison calculators and search tools allow users to compare two cities side by side using metrics like cost of living, housing prices, taxes, school performance, climate, safety, and infrastructure such as internet speeds and public transport.
Dwellics analyzed data on more than 20,000 cities, towns and regions in the Southern U.S. to compile the list of the Top 100 Best Places to Raise a Family in the South. With 100 the most points available, the Top 100 Southern locales start at the highest possible score and range down to 75.42 for the final city on the list. Ranking factors included quality of education; climate comfort, which provides the number of days with temperatures between 50 and 90 degrees; infrastructure, including public transportation, traffic, and internet speeds; public safety and natural disaster risks; financial considerations like child-care costs, property prices, and cost of living; percentage of married households with school-aged children; and education level of residents.
According to the 2019 U.S. Census report, America’s “Dixie” accounted for more than 38 percent of the nation's population, the highest of the four regions. Covering Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, and Maryland, the South is home to more than 125 million people. Complete rankings for this region can be found at dwellics.com/rankings/best-cities-raise-family-south-2023.
“Dwellics.com makes it easier to find the best place to relocate to because our algorithm considers each user’s personal needs and wants,” Sitdykova explained. “Our team has worked tirelessly for more than two years to build a unique, patented algorithm that gives users an authentic feel for what it’s really like to live somewhere. Thousands of visitors each day use our platform to help them make informed decisions about the places they’re considering relocating to.”
Dwellics is free to use, and for a limited time, no sign-up is required. The website also offers a Blog filled with nearly 50 informative articles offering tips, checklists, and guidance to make relocating easier. New articles are added regularly, and users may sign up to receive Dwellics’ free monthly newsletter to keep up with the newest Blog articles and learn more about places of interest to them.
Another new feature is Dwellics’ partner program. Businesses related to relocation — including mortgage lenders, real estate professionals, moving and storage companies, insurance, and other services people need when planning a move — now can offer their services on pages directly related to their geographic areas. The goal of this program is to create a list of trustworthy businesses users can call upon once they decide where they will relocate to. Contact Dwellics at partners@dwellics.com to learn how to participate.
To learn more, visit Dwellics.com. Find all 11 “Top 100 Best Cities” rankings at dwellics.com/rankings.
About Dwellics.com:
Dwellics’ data-driven city ranking tools offer personalized lists of places where people can live their best life, however they choose to define it. Dwellics compiles statistics from more than four dozen comprehensive sources, including reports, studies, and data sets from government, academic, non-profit, and private-sector groups to provide comprehensive and detailed reports that allow users to rank 60,000+ places across the U.S.
Giselle Sitdykova
Dwellics.com
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
Other