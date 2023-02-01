Felony Assault Bill Fact Sheet
Colorado healthcare workers have worked hard throughout the pandemic to care for the sick and keep our communities healthy, often risking their own well-being in the process. Without question, these workers are deserving of dignity, respect, and safety on the job. Policies that increase criminal penalties when a healthcare worker is assaulted may be well-intentioned, …
