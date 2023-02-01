Weston Technology Solutions Completes Audit & Obtains MSP Verify Certification
Less than 5% of MSPs worldwide have obtained an MSP Verify certification or equivalent audit. Weston Technology Solutions is one of them.
The MSPV certification program strengthens our commitment to providing secure, consistent and well-documented managed IT services, operating in a way that meets or exceeds industry standards.”BEND, OREGON, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Weston Technology Solutions today announced that it has completed the MSPAlliance’s MSP Verify Program (MSPV) certification process, the oldest certification program for cloud computing and managed services providers (MSPs). The MSPV is based on the Unified Certification Standard (UCS) for Cloud and Managed Service Providers and developed by the International Association of Cloud and Managed Service Providers.
— Brock McFarlane, Weston’s CEO and founder
Less than 5% of MSPs worldwide have obtained an MSP Verify (or equivalent) certification or audit.
“The MSPV certification program strengthens our commitment to providing our clients with secure, consistent and well-documented managed IT services,” said Brock McFarlane, Weston’s CEO and founder. “Knowing that your IT partner is operating in a way that meets or exceeds industry standards is critical to business owners in today’s high-risk environment. This third-party audit showcases that we are doing things in a way that gives business owners peace of mind.”
The UCS consists of 10 control objectives and underlying controls that constitute crucial building blocks of a successful managed services (and cloud computing) practice. Once the provider’s organization has completed all MSPV documentation on all applicable control objectives, the results are then examined by an independent third-party accounting firm for verification and signing of a public-facing report.
The MSPV was the first certification created specifically for the managed services and cloud industry and must be renewed annually. It has been reviewed by governmental agencies and regulatory bodies across the globe and is used and accepted in five continents around the world.
Customers who select a company that is part of the MSPV can also rest assured that their IT solution provider has met and exceeded the following standards dealing with:
● Objective 1: Governance
● Objective 2: Policies and Procedures
● Objective 3: Confidentiality and Privacy
● Objective 4: Change Management
● Objective 5: Service Operations Management
● Objective 6: Information Security
● Objective 7: Data Management
● Objective 8: Physical Security
● Objective 9: Billing and Reporting,
● Objective 10: Corporate Health.
“The MSPV certification is a rigorous process that benchmarks and verifies the quality of the company providing cloud and/or managed services,” said Celia Weaver, MSPAlliance president. “We are very proud to have Weston Technology Solutions as a member of this elite community of MSPs and cloud providers.”
ABOUT WESTON TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS
Weston Technology Solutions has been serving the Pacific Northwest since 1994, building value for organizations by empowering people through technology. Weston provides people-friendly IT services to small and medium businesses with offices in Bend, Oregon, and Anchorage, Alaska. For more information, email sales@weston-tech.com or visit https://www.weston-tech.com/audit
ABOUT MSPALLIANCE
MSPAlliance® is a global industry association and accrediting body for the Cyber Security, Cloud Computing and Managed Services Provider (MSP) industry. Established in 2000 with the objective of helping MSPs become better MSPs. For more information, visit mspalliance.com.
Greg Freeman
Weston Technology Solutions
+1 541-383-2340
gfreeman@weston-tech.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn