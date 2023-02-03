Patsco Windshield Specializes in Advanced Auto Glass Repair Services
“this guys is what every company ever needed as a worker. he`s very funny and keep up with his work simultaneously.”SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, February 3, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Serving customers throughout the San Antonio region, Patsco Windshield has equipped itself with the skills and technology to repair the full spectrum of windshield damage — including rock chips, and long cracks up to 24 inches.
— ismail adetona
Patsco Windshield has established three locations to make itself as accessible as possible to local drivers confronting windshield damage. The company prides itself on both thoroughness and efficiency, with some repairs taking as little as 15 minutes.
For its advanced repair process, Patsco Windshield uses state-of-the-art equipment and top-quality resin to rapidly correct cracks, chips, and scratches. The company employs highly trained technicians with extensive experience in the latest windshield repair techniques and ensures that each repair is durable, long-lasting, and performed to the highest standard.
Windshields play a crucial role in protecting drivers and passengers from wind, rain, and other road hazards. A cracked windshield can easily affect visibility and compromise the safety of the vehicle. However, many drivers often make the same mistake of not repairing their windshields the moment they notice the damage.
Patsco Windshield emphasizes the importance of addressing damage before it worsens. Because external temperatures will continue to impact the glass, particularly when the car is being driven, the damage can expand to the point where the auto glass will have to be replaced. To avoid costlier repairs or replacements, Patsco Windshield encourages drivers to take prompt action with smaller rock chips and cracked windshield.
Additionally, Patsco Windshield reminds drivers that, in many instances, insurance companies offer no-fault policies that cover the full cost of repairs. Insurance providers prefer to fix minor damage rather than pay out a larger sum to replace an entire windshield. Patsco Windshield’s in-shop services will attend to windshield damage for all kinds of vehicles, including cars, trucks, SUVs, and RVs. Notably, while most auto glass repair companies hesitate to work on cracks more than six inches in length, Patsco Windshield has enabled itself to repair cracks up to 24 inches.
Patsco Windshield prioritizes standout customer service, with knowledgeable staff on hand to answer questions and expedite service whenever possible. Customer Jaime Franco shares, “I was in a huge rush to get to a business lunch with a potential client, and the Patsco employee was both fast and precisely on point when fixing my windshield. They completely saved the day.”
Patsco operates from three locations: 6301 NW Loop 410 at Ingram Mall 78238, 2347 Nacogdoches Road at Loop 410 North 78209, and H-E-B Plus 10718 Potranco at1604, San Antonio, TX 78251. Hours of operation are Monday through Saturday, 10:30 am to 6:00 pm.
As an industry leader in auto glass services, Patsco Windshield looks forward to continuing to serve customers in San Antonio. To learn more about the company’s services, please stop by any of their locations, visit their website https://patscowindshield.com/san-antonio-tx-windshield-repair-glass, contact them by phone at (210) 468-1330, or email Patrick at patrick@patscowindshield.com.
