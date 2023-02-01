Pre-Registration, Registration Periods Set for 2023 NASP State Tournaments

Due to inclement weather, Governor Bill Lee has declared that State Offices in the following counties will be delayed on February 1. State Offices will open at 10 a.m. Shelby, Tipton, Lauderdale, Dyer, Lake, Obion, Fayette. Haywood, Crockett, Gibson, Weakley, Hardeman, Madison, Carroll, Henry, McNairy, Chester, Henderson, Decatur, Benton, Stewart, Hardin, Houston, Humphreys, Perry, Wayne, Lawrence, Lewis, Hickman, Dickson, Montgomery, Robertson, Cheatham, Maury, Giles, Marshall, Williamson, Davidson, Sumner, Trousdale, Wilson, Macon, Smith, Rutherford, Bedford, Moore, Lincoln, Clay, Coffee, Cannon, DeKalb, White, Putnam, Overton, Warren, Pickett, and Jackson.