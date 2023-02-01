Stuart Cockram joins Adroit North America LLC

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adroit North America LLC., Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Supply Chain, and Staff Augmentation consulting firm, announces the addition of Stuart Cockram as Executive Vice President of Food and Beverage Solutions to their team.

Stuart is a seasoned ERP executive with proven credentials in multiple verticals, geographies, and platforms, more recently on Microsoft products. He is experienced at building high-performance teams in demanding environments alongside establishing strong client relationships.

“We are thrilled to have Stuart join the Adroit North America Team as EVP of our Food and Beverage practice. He brings a wealth of food and beverage ERP experience and strong communication skills. His history of success with Linkfresh where he built a US delivery team and his recent tenure with Aptean as Director of Client Success provides a fantastic depth of experience to enable us to reach the next level,” said Founder and CEO of Adroit NA, Richard Sides.

Stuart has 20-plus years of experience in the industry and in a previous job role headed up the operations for the Linkfresh business unit in the United States, growing the unit from the ground up to be the biggest revenue-generating geography within that group. Stuart was responsible for ensuring the service to existing customers in North America Food and Beverage improved by analyzing and identifying trends in CSAT scores. Stuart has worked on both client-side and partner side which has helped his knowledge depth in the industry.

“I am excited to be able to join Adroit at this pivotal moment in the company's growth. I have admired their focus on service and value add in addition to best-in-class software for some time and look forward to leveraging my background in Food ERP to help drive the business to become the go-to solution provider in F&B in North America,” said Stuart.

A skilled communicator, Stuart is a manager of change. His very strong reference track record includes building new teams, project turnarounds, client retention, and numerous on-time, on-budget successful projects. Adroit NA is excited about this new addition to its food and beverage team.

About Adroit North America LLC

Adroit North America is your proven partner to transform the performance of your organization. We specialize in Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) in collaboration with Aptean, supply chain management, S&OP, and more. As a business advisory and strategy firm that develops and implements integrated multi-channel sales, management, and distribution systems for the entire food & beverage and industrial manufacturing industries, our focus is on driving value for our clients. Our expert consultants apply their depth of experience and expertise to a transformative approach that improves operations and optimizes technology for true business performance improvement.

