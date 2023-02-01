Glens Falls Art Tintype Studio Celebrates a Decade of Capturing the Beauty of Iconic Locations
For the past ten years, Glens Falls Art Tintype Studio has traveled the Northeast, creating timeless portraits at some of the region’s most iconic locations.
These unique images are family heirlooms. People are amazed to learn about the history and science of these priceless family keepsakes during their portrait session”QUEENSBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the past decade, Glens Falls Art Tintype Studio has been capturing the beauty of iconic locations throughout the Northeast through the timeless art of tintype portraits. Some of the historic locations the studio has visited are Cape Cod; Fire Island Lighthouse; the enlarged Erie Canal lock in Cohoes, NY; Hudson River in North River, NY; the Erie Canal lock in Lockport, NY; Washingtonville, NY; Palmyra, NY; Congress Park in Saratoga Springs, NY; Saranac Lake and of course, Glens Falls, NY. Throughout their travels, Glens Falls Art has set up shop at each location, offering visitors the chance to experience the process of creating a tintype portrait and to take home a piece of this historic art form. Tintype artist/photographer Craig Murphy has shared his knowledge of the wet plate collodion process and the history of tintype photography, guiding visitors through each step of the process.
"These unique images are one-of-a-kind family heirloom artifacts. People are amazed to learn about the history and science of these priceless keepsakes during their portrait session" Craig Murphy explains.
As they celebrate a decade of capturing the beauty of iconic locations, Glens Falls Art Tintype Studio continues to offer a unique and timeless way to capture memories. Whether you have visited the studio on one of their travels or have had your Glens Falls Art portrait created at your home or favorite location, a tintype portrait from Glens Falls Art is a beautiful and enduring way to preserve your memories for future generations. So here’s to another decade of capturing the beauty of the Northeast and creating timeless portraits for all to enjoy.
Invented by English artist Frederick Scott Archer in 1851, wet plate collodion photography is the process of pouring collodion onto a plate of thin metal or glass, sensitizing in a silver nitrate solution, exposing in the camera, then developing the plate while it’s still wet. Most photographs made between 1850 until the early 1880's were made with the "wet plate" process. There is currently a resurgence of this photographic method. People are amazed to learn about the history and science of these priceless family keepsakes during their portrait session.
About Craig Murphy
Fine art photographer Craig Murphy creates one-of-a-kind photos using the wet plate collodion process. Craig travels with his Glens Falls Art® mobile tintype studio to locations in upstate NY making heirloom portraits and scenic views using this historic photographic method. Steeped in tradition, these unique archival images can be passed on to your family members to be cherished for years to come. Follow Craig Murphy and his Glens Falls Art tintype studio on TikTok.
Tintype Artist Craig Murphy and Glens Falls Art tintype studio in Saranac Lake NY