Governor Shapiro Appoints State Inspector General, Nominates Secretary of General Services

Governor Shapiro’s cabinet appointees will lead efforts for transparency and accountability in state government.

HARRISBURG, PA – Today, Governor Josh Shapiro announced two key cabinet appointments: Lucas Miller to continue serving as State Inspector General and Reggie McNeil to be Secretary of General Services. Governor Shapiro is building a diverse administration with experienced leaders from across the Commonwealth who have years of experience in government and public service.

“Lucas Miller and Reggie McNeil are experienced and dedicated public servants, and I am proud to have them on my team,” said Governor Josh Shapiro. “Together, we will work to ensure state government works for the people of Pennsylvania. I have complete confidence in these leaders and in the rest of my cabinet to bring people together to solve problems, create opportunities for Pennsylvanians, and advance real freedom in our Commonwealth.”

“It is an honor to continue to serve as State Inspector General,” said Lucas Miller. “I look forward to continuing to work to eradicate waste, fraud, and misconduct in the Commonwealth and to ensure accountability in state government.”

“I am humbled and honored to be the next Secretary of General Services for the Commonwealth,” said Reggie McNeil. “As an advocate for reform and transparency in government, I am excited to work alongside Governor Shapiro to solve problems and make sure government operates efficiently and effectively for the people of Pennsylvania.”

Read more about these appointments below:

Lucas Miller

Governor Josh Shapiro appointed Lucas M. Miller to continue serving as State Inspector General, after serving under Governor Tom Wolf as the eleventh Inspector General of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Previously, he served as the First Deputy State Inspector General, where he oversaw the office’s daily operations and its transition to the law enforcement agency it now is.

Miller has been with the Office of State Inspector General (OSIG) for over twenty-three years, beginning his career as an Agent in OSIG’s Bureau of Fraud Prevention and Prosecution (BFPP). He has held numerous positions within the Office, including Welfare Fraud Investigator Supervisor; Operations Manager; Bureau Director for the Bureau of Administration, Policy, and Training; Bureau Director for BFPP; and First Deputy State Inspector General. Miller has had the opportunity to interact with all aspects of the agency and with individuals from across the Commonwealth. He has fought to ensure that everyone, no matter their situation, is treated with respect and dignity.

Miller has significantly improved the agency in many ways, particularly focusing on increasing government efficiency through streamlining processes. He has led multiple internal program reviews, consolidated two program bureaus into one, and helped create an electronic case management system. Under Miller’s direction, OSIG and DHS developed and implemented an Electronic Referral System which removed wasteful processes, eliminated all paper, allowed for instantaneous referrals of investigations, optimized travel to DHS County Assistance Offices, and greatly limited costly physical file storage. These initiatives allowed OSIG to be fully prepared for a shifting work environment with greater emphasis on mobility and field operations.

Miller’s vast experience within the agency has uniquely qualified him for the role of State Inspector General. OSIG’s mission is to stop fraud, waste, misconduct and abuse in programs, operations, and contracting of executive agencies. By accomplishing that mission through accountability and program integrity, Miller works every day to increase the trust the citizens of Pennsylvania have in their government.

Miller has spent his career working to make state government function better. OSIG’s success in improving government operations and investigative processes have not gone unnoticed nationally, and Miller has presented at conferences across the United States.

Miller is a Certified Inspector General by the national Association of Inspectors General and a distinguished graduate of the Virginia Military Institute.

Reggie McNeil

Reggie McNeil is a proven leader with over 27 years of service to our nation and public schools. Most recently, he was the Chief Operating Officer of The School District of Philadelphia. McNeil has spent his career advocating for inclusiveness and greater transparency in government operations.

McNeil’s long history of servant leadership began as a naval officer in the United States Navy Civil Engineer Corps. There he gained executive-level experience in facilities management that spanned procurement of goods and services, capital improvements, design management, maintenance production control, real estate, and staff development through training and coaching. He served as the top executive assistant to the Navy Systems Command, NAVFAC, responsible for the Navy’s worldwide infrastructure and engineering services at the Navy Facilities Engineering Command.

After a 22-year career in the Navy, McNeil transitioned into public education serving as Executive Director of Capital Programs in the Charleston County School District in Charleston, South Carolina. He then served as the Chief Operating Officer of the School District of Philadelphia, the largest urban school district in Pennsylvania and the eighth-largest school district in the nation. Highlights of McNeil’s career in public education include the development of a comprehensive district-wide school facility improvement plan, reducing backlog maintenance work orders by over 20% in less than one year, and improvements to customer service and processes.

McNeil earned a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Memphis, a Master of Science in Construction Engineering Management from the University of Florida, and a Technical Project Management Certificate from The Citadel. He is currently enrolled in Yale University’s School of Management, pursuing a Public Education Leadership Certificate.

