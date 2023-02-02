HKA, Leading PR Agency for Quantum Tech Industry, Inks Partnership with London-based Economist Impact
Partnering with HKA, the well-respected PR agency that has been working with quantum companies for the past three years, is the ideal way for this initial US quantum conference to achieve visibility.”TUSTIN, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- HKA Marketing Communications, the leading public relations agency specializing in the quantum technology industry, today announced a new partnership with Economist Impact, the conference arm of The Economist Group, to provide public relations services for “Commercialising Quantum US” to be held March 23 and 24 in San Francisco.
The hybrid conference, subtitled “From qubits to profits: achieving near-term quantum advantage,” is the first quantum conference to be held in the U.S. by Economist Impact. The London-based organization is known for engaging the world’s most influential audiences through international forums for senior executives. The first day will be in-person including structured networking sessions, followed by a virtual no-cost day.
While many conferences in the quantum technology industry are primarily comprised of speakers from within the quantum tech ecosystem, this conference packs a powerful real-world punch, including a sizeable contingent of speakers from enterprise-scale companies that are exploring how quantum tech can be used in their companies now and in the years ahead.
Speakers will include executives from commercial enterprises such as T-Mobile, UBS, BASF, BNY Mellon, HSBC, BMW Group, Daimler Truck North America, Mars, Albertsons, Marriott International and many more. A variety of key policymakers will be included, including representatives from NATO, US Air Force, European Commission and others.
Helen Ponsford, Senior Programme Editor and Head of Trade, Tech and Industry Events Programming for Economist Impact, said, “Our team is excited about our first conference on quantum in the U.S., following our successful first such conference in London last May. Partnering with California-based HKA, the well-respected PR agency that has been working with quantum companies for the past three years, is the ideal way for this initial US quantum conference to achieve the visibility needed.”
HKA will be working closely with media representatives, who will be invited to attend and to interview the distinguished speakers leading up to, and during, the conference. In addition, HKA’s valuable connections within the quantum tech ecosystem will be tapped to extend the reach.
“We are proud to be working alongside the prestigious Economist Impact on this conference and are excited to help promote this event to relevant media, particularly in the SF Bay Area and Silicon Valley. We also will be reaching out to inform the many venture capital companies in this region whose investment decisions may be enhanced through the content of this conference,” said Hilary Kaye, CEO of HKA Marcom.
For more information on the conference, visit https://events.economist.com/commercialising-quantum-us/. For information on HKA, visit https://www.hkamarcom.com/.
About Economist Impact
Economist Impact combines the rigour of a think-tank with the creativity of a media brand to engage a globally influential audience. We believe that evidence-based insights can open debate, broaden perspectives and catalyse progress. The services offered by Economist Impact previously existed within The Economist Group as separate entities, including EIU Thought Leadership, EIU Public Policy, Economist Events, El Studios and SignalNoise. Our track record spans 75 years across 205 countries. Along with creative storytelling, events expertise, design-thinking solutions and market-leading media products, we produce framework design, benchmarking, economic and social impact analysis, forecasting and scenario modelling, making Economist Impact's offering unique in the marketplace. Visit www.economistimpact.com for more information.
About The Economist
With a growing global circulation and a reputation for insightful analysis and perspective on every aspect of world events, The Economist is one of the most widely recognised and well-read current affairs publications. The paper covers politics, business, science and technology, and books and arts, concluding each week with the obituary. In addition to the web-only content such as blogs, debates and audio/video programmes available on the website, The Economist is available to download for reading on Android, Blackberry PlayBook, iPhone or iPad devices. The Economist Espresso, our daily briefing smartphone app, is also available for download via iTunes App Store or Google Play. Visit www.economist.com for more information.
About HKA Marketing Communications
HKA Marketing Communications is an established boutique agency based in Southern California with a specialization in quantum technology, as part of its overall focus on deep tech and emerging tech companies. HKA serves clients in the U.S. and globally across a broad spectrum of quantum technologies. HKA maintains a core team at its Southern California base, with additional team members located in San Francisco, Washington D.C., Seattle, and Vancouver, British Columbia. HKA is a member of the preeminent quantum industry trade organization, QED-C, https://quantumconsortium.org/ and the International Public Relations Association (IPRA).
