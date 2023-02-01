BodyGuardz Announces Lineup of SMAPP Approved Accessories for New Samsung S23 Smartphones
LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BodyGuardz, a leader in mobile device protection, announced its lineup of accessories for newly launched Samsung S23 smartphones. BodyGuardz has partnered with Samsung to ensure seamless designs for these new devices and has earned the “Made for Samsung” badge through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP). All BodyGuardz products are designed to enhance user experience and provide unmatched protection.
“Samsung customers can have peace of mind knowing their new S23 device is fully protected with products that are also produced sustainably,” said Jordan Melville, Sr. Director of Product at BGZ brands.
BodyGuardz is offering the following products for all three new Samsung devices:
● Ace Pro® Case: Engineered to protect and feel comfortable in hand, the Ace Pro is transparent, lightweight and coated with PureGuard™ antimicrobial product protection. The soft, ergonomic bumper is lined with the same patented Unequal® material used by top athletes to protect against impact. Ace Pro is made with sustainable bioplastics and is available in smoke/black.
● ECO PRTX® Screen Protector: ECO PRTX is a premium screen protector engineered not to crack, chip or break. It’s made with shatterproof synthetic glass that reduces the need for screen protector replacements and compliments the functions of new Samsung smartphones. ECO PRTX is also the world’s first Green Product Mark certified screen protector.* An innovative paper-pulp tray installation system is included, making installation easy, accurate and sustainable.
*The recycled content is certified by TÜV Rheinland, a third-party via mass balance allocation.
BodyGuardz is leading the industry in intentional ways to incorporate both sustainable materials and processes into their products and packaging. They have removed all plastics from packaging, using post-consumer or 100% recyclable materials.
BodyGuardz - screen protectors and cases, are backed by the company’s Advantage Program, providing great loyalty benefits that include a limited lifetime warranty and free screen protector replacements, during the life of the device, for only the cost of shipping.
To learn more about BodyGuardz and purchase product offerings for the new Samsung S23 series, visit www.bodyguardz.com
About BGZ brands
BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” What began as a small line of screen protectors for a limited number of devices has grown into a powerhouse company behind three distinct mobile accessory brands—BodyGuardz, Lander and MOXYO. For more information, visit BGZ brands.
Media Contact:
Whitney Pye
wpye@bgzbrands.com
Alex Koritz
Koritz Communications
+1 801-450-8005
alex@koritzpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube