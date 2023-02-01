Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 350,062 in the last 365 days.

BodyGuardz Announces Lineup of SMAPP Approved Accessories for New Samsung S23 Smartphones

LEHI, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BodyGuardz, a leader in mobile device protection, announced its lineup of accessories for newly launched Samsung S23 smartphones. BodyGuardz has partnered with Samsung to ensure seamless designs for these new devices and has earned the “Made for Samsung” badge through the Samsung Mobile Accessory Partnership Program (SMAPP). All BodyGuardz products are designed to enhance user experience and provide unmatched protection.

“Samsung customers can have peace of mind knowing their new S23 device is fully protected with products that are also produced sustainably,” said Jordan Melville, Sr. Director of Product at BGZ brands.

BodyGuardz is offering the following products for all three new Samsung devices:

● Ace Pro® Case: Engineered to protect and feel comfortable in hand, the Ace Pro is transparent, lightweight and coated with PureGuard™ antimicrobial product protection. The soft, ergonomic bumper is lined with the same patented Unequal® material used by top athletes to protect against impact. Ace Pro is made with sustainable bioplastics and is available in smoke/black.
● ECO PRTX® Screen Protector: ECO PRTX is a premium screen protector engineered not to crack, chip or break. It’s made with shatterproof synthetic glass that reduces the need for screen protector replacements and compliments the functions of new Samsung smartphones. ECO PRTX is also the world’s first Green Product Mark certified screen protector.* An innovative paper-pulp tray installation system is included, making installation easy, accurate and sustainable.

*The recycled content is certified by TÜV Rheinland, a third-party via mass balance allocation.

BodyGuardz is leading the industry in intentional ways to incorporate both sustainable materials and processes into their products and packaging. They have removed all plastics from packaging, using post-consumer or 100% recyclable materials.

BodyGuardz - screen protectors and cases, are backed by the company’s Advantage Program, providing great loyalty benefits that include a limited lifetime warranty and free screen protector replacements, during the life of the device, for only the cost of shipping.

To learn more about BodyGuardz and purchase product offerings for the new Samsung S23 series, visit www.bodyguardz.com

About BGZ brands
BGZ brands’ mission is “to enhance our customers’ lifestyles through branded products and services of elevated value and quality.” What began as a small line of screen protectors for a limited number of devices has grown into a powerhouse company behind three distinct mobile accessory brands—BodyGuardz, Lander and MOXYO. For more information, visit BGZ brands.


Media Contact:
Whitney Pye
wpye@bgzbrands.com

Alex Koritz
Koritz Communications
+1 801-450-8005
alex@koritzpr.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

BodyGuardz Announces Lineup of SMAPP Approved Accessories for New Samsung S23 Smartphones

Distribution channels: Electronics Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.